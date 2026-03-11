It’s been two decades since Rick Ross burst onto the scene with his hit debut album Port Of Miami in 2006. (“Hustlin'” remains a classic.) Rozay isn’t letting the occasion pass without celebrating and he’s doing so in a big way: Today (March 11), he announced the Port Of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour. For the black-tie experience, he’ll be joined by the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir.
The dates are spread between May and August, starting, of course, in Miami. The general on-sale for tickets begins March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the tour website.
In a statement, Ross says:
“Port Of Miami was the foundation of an empire, the blueprint to the biggest boss. 20 years later, we aren’t just celebrating an album; we are elevating the culture. Bringing this music to the stage with a full orchestra and choir in a black-tie setting is about cementing the legacy. It’s luxury, it’s historic, and it’s a milestone we are going to celebrate at the absolute highest level.”
Check out the tour dates below.
Rick Ross’ 2026 Tour Dates: Port Of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour
05/29 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
06/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
06/19 — Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
06/20 — Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre
06/26 — Houston, TX @ Sarofim Hall
06/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
07/10 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
07/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
07/17 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
07/18 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
07/24 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theatre)
08/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
08/08 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
08/15 — Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
08/22 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
08/28 — Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
08/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center