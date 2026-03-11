It’s been two decades since Rick Ross burst onto the scene with his hit debut album Port Of Miami in 2006. (“Hustlin'” remains a classic.) Rozay isn’t letting the occasion pass without celebrating and he’s doing so in a big way: Today (March 11), he announced the Port Of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour. For the black-tie experience, he’ll be joined by the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir.

The dates are spread between May and August, starting, of course, in Miami. The general on-sale for tickets begins March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the tour website.

In a statement, Ross says:

“Port Of Miami was the foundation of an empire, the blueprint to the biggest boss. 20 years later, we aren’t just celebrating an album; we are elevating the culture. Bringing this music to the stage with a full orchestra and choir in a black-tie setting is about cementing the legacy. It’s luxury, it’s historic, and it’s a milestone we are going to celebrate at the absolute highest level.”

Check out the tour dates below.