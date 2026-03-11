Rick Ross Port Of Miami Anniversary Tour top
Rick Ross

Rick Ross Is Touring With An Orchestra And Choir To Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘Port Of Miami’

It’s been two decades since Rick Ross burst onto the scene with his hit debut album Port Of Miami in 2006. (“Hustlin'” remains a classic.) Rozay isn’t letting the occasion pass without celebrating and he’s doing so in a big way: Today (March 11), he announced the Port Of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour. For the black-tie experience, he’ll be joined by the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir.

The dates are spread between May and August, starting, of course, in Miami. The general on-sale for tickets begins March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the tour website.

In a statement, Ross says:

Port Of Miami was the foundation of an empire, the blueprint to the biggest boss. 20 years later, we aren’t just celebrating an album; we are elevating the culture. Bringing this music to the stage with a full orchestra and choir in a black-tie setting is about cementing the legacy. It’s luxury, it’s historic, and it’s a milestone we are going to celebrate at the absolute highest level.”

Check out the tour dates below.

Rick Ross’ 2026 Tour Dates: Port Of Miami 20th Anniversary Tour

05/29 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
06/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
06/19 — Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
06/20 — Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre
06/26 — Houston, TX @ Sarofim Hall
06/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
07/10 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
07/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
07/17 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
07/18 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
07/24 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theatre)
08/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
08/08 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
08/15 — Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
08/22 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
08/28 — Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
08/29 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

