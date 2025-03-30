The South has something to say–more specifically South Florida. When talking about the South’s impact on rap music many tend to skip of Florida’s contributions. But local official sure haven’t.

Miami-Dade County Commission revealed they are naming several streets in Liberty City after musical pioneers Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, and the name disbanded City Girls.

In a statement provided to NBC6, District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon discussed the initiative that aims to revitalize Miami’s neighborhood Liberty City.

“If you play this music to the people who are from this area, they are going to light up like it’s the Fourth of July,” he said. “The essence of this is to encourage economic development in our community… to let people know that this exists in Miami-Dade County, and you should come and see it.”

He continued: “In the 1950s or so, during the time of segregation,18th Avenue was the place to be. It had juke joints, it had bars, it had restaurants, and it had living quarters… that’s why they named it Broadway.”

Hardemon confirmed the renamed streets are congregated around 8th Avenue. View the full list below.

Between Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest 19th Avenue:

What’s My Name Street on NW 62nd Street

City Girls Street on NW 63rd Street

Soul Ties Street on NW 64th Street

Post & Delete Street on NW 65th Street

Chase Dis Money Street on NW 66th Street

Born N Raised Street on NW 67th Street

Big Money Baller Street on NW 68th Street

We the Best Terrace on NW 68th Terrace

Still Da Baddest Street on NW 69th Street

Trick Love the Kids Street on NW 69th Terrace

It’s Your Birthday Street on NW 70th Street

Bad Boys Bad Boys Street on NW 71st Street

Between Northwest 18th Avenue:

Welcome to the MIA Terrace on NW 62nd Terrace

I Luv My Dawgs Street on NW 63rd Street

I Deserve It All Street on NW 64th Street

Closer to My Dreams Street on NW 65th Street

Tunnel Vision Street on NW 66th Street

Welcome to My House Street on NW 67th Street

You Go Girl Street on NW 68th Street

People Change on NW 68th Terrace

Lovers and Friends Street on NW 69th Street

Peace In Da Hood Street on NW 69th Terrace

Run Da Yard Street on NW 70th Street