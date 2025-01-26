Following his performance at President Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball, fans have questions for Rick Ross. However, they are going to have to wait because according to reports, so does the Georgia Department of Revenue.

An exclusive In Touch Weekly report, the outlet claims Rick Ross (real name William Leonard Roberts) owes nearly $65,000 in taxes. In documents obtained by the publisher, the Georgia Department of Revenue accused the “Champagne Moments” rapper of skipping out on a five-figure tax debt.

Due to the hefty balance, a state tax execution was reportedly filed against Rick Ross late last year. Ross’ supposed “delinquent tax liabilities” amount to $64,995.21 and stem from a 2021 balance. While Ross’ initial 2021 tax bill came in at $29,043, that amount has ballooned with interests and other penalties on top of collection fees.

To date the interest allegedly clocked at $10,576. While penalties are supposed listed at $19,516.80. Lastly, collection fees for Ross’ supposed tax bill were documented at $5,808. At this time, a release of the execution has reportedly not been filed by the Georgia Department of Revenue, which means Rick Ross is still on the hook for the balance. An insider says the Georgia Department of Revenue could initiate steps to collect the balance soon.

Rick Ross has not yet released a statement regarding the report.