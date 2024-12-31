Sadly, Cardi B and Offset are moving forward with their divorce. During the rap power couple’s time together they’ve made a lot of music, money, and martial purchases together. Recently, Cardi B expressed regret in acquiring their Georgia mansion.

However, Cardi B’s real estate frustration could be over now that a potential buyer has stepped forward. In a post on Instagram, fellow Rick Ross and budding real estate tycoon expressed interest in taking the multi-million dollar property off of her hands.

“Asking price,” asked Ross.

Although Cardi B hasn’t issued a public response, her original upload made it clear she is eager to offload it. “My casa ❤️…..I don’t want it nomore tho,” wrote Cardi in response to a real estate blog.

If Ross does happen to buy Cardi B and Offset’s once martial home, this would mark the second time he’s helped another musician with an unwanted estate. According to HipHopDX, in 2023 Ross bought longtime collaborator and former MMG signee, Meek Mill’s Georgia home for just over $4 million.

Real estate blog Homes Of The Rich describes Cardi B and Offset’s Georgia home as a property with 6 acres of land with 22,000 square feet of living space including 5 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 2-story foyer, 2-story great room, game room with wet bar, wine cellar, indoor shooting range, fireplace, fire pit, swimming pool, and spa.

Based on the details, this property is fit for certain fit for the Rick ‘The Boss’ Ross.