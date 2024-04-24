Rick Ross isn’t wasting any time in his ongoing feud with Drake. Over the past two weeks, Rozay shared his Drake diss “Champagne Moments” online and officially dropped it on streaming platforms.

“Champagne Moments” arrived just hours after Drake dropped “Push Ups,” dissing Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin’, and Ross himself.

Drake has since posted Instagram stories taunting Ross for exaggerating his wealthy lifestyle, and accusing him of being “racist” for calling him a “white boy.” Drake, however, has not responded to Ross’ diss reply in the form of a song. Ross, however, is doubling down.

Tonight (April 23), Ross shared the music video for “Champagne Moments.”

The video is fairly simple. In the clip, Ross is seen in his garage, sipping Luc Belaire champagne, next to a luxury vehicle. Unbothered, he also smokes a cigar, while laughing about the whole ongoing matter.

During the part of the song where Ross implies that Drake had cosmetic surgery — “Yeah, you had that surgery, that six-pack gone. That’s why you wearin’ that funny sh*t at your show, you can’t hide it” — Ross lifts up his shirt, and laughs into the camera.

We’ll see how long it takes Drake to respond to this.

You can see the “Champagne Moments” video above.