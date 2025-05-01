Hip-hop these days is as adventurous as it’s ever been, and even in this creative space, recent Sound Check guest Rico Nasty stands out as a special innovator. Case in point: Her upcoming album Lethal is set for release on Fueled By Ramen. The label’s best known for its pop-punk-leaning roster, but Nasty is just undeniable (not to mention, there’s some actual pop-punk influence on the project).

Today (May 1), she starts the month with a preview of the album, “Butterfly Kisses.” The song arrives alongside the “surprise B-side” “Can’t Win Em All.” Zack Fox is on board, as a voice note from him kicks off the track.

Nasty previously said of the project, “This album is about being confident and saying f*ck everybody else. It’s about getting doors slammed in your face and people telling you to try it their way again and again, and you stay true to yourself and it works. That’s what this project is. It’s an ode to yourself.”

She also told Uproxx in 2024, “I’m an artist. I want to try sh*t. I want to do stuff I never did before. I’m living my life. I’m going places I’ve never been before, eating sh*t I never ate before. I’m around people I’ve never been around before. Of course, sh*t is going to be different. Because I’m a rapper, I’m going to rap, but sometimes a girl wants to have fun. Sometimes I just want to make music that’s c*nt. What’s wrong with that?”

Listen to “Butterfly Kisses” and “Can’t Win Em All” above.

Lethal is out 5/16 via Fueled By Ramen. Find more information here.