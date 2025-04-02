Last week, Sound Check host Jeremy Hecht put G-Eazy through his paces to determine the best Bay Area anthem. This week, Sound Check crosses coasts to find out Rico Nasty’s favorite DMV Area classic, making her choose between GoldLink’s 2017 hit “Crew” and Wale’s 2011 staple “Lotus Flower Bomb.”

The diabolical Hecht also puts up two Nicki Minaj classics for Rico to choose from (“Did It On ‘Em'” and “Super Bass”), Rihanna fan favorites (“Love On The Brain” and “B*tch Better Have My Money”), and of course, plenty of influential rockers from the likes of Avril Lavigne and Paramore, two of Rico’s biggest influences. There are also iconic rock cuts from Joan Jett and David Bowie, selections from Eminem, and a tough choice between Sahbabii and Tyler The Creator. Of course, the true test is for Jeremy himself, who has to use her picks to guess her “life anthem” from between the song Rico wrote down and the decoy our producers put in to throw him off. See if he gets it right up top!c

The first-ever Uproxx cover star is in the midst of the rollout for her new album Lethal, which combines plenty of the above sounds in the same vein as her angsty debut Nightmare Vacation. She kicked off the rollout with “Teethsucker” and followed up this week with the video for “On The Low.”

Watch Rico Nasty take the Sound Check taste test above.