Rico Nasty‘s Lethal rollout continues with the flag-waving video for her new single, “On The Low.” The Maryland star strips the latest video down to its bare essentials, standing in the bed of a pickup truck and bearing a flag reading the title of her upcoming album. Meanwhile, a cyclist on a dirt bike circles her, lending the visual a distinctive, punkish air that perfectly suits the rebellious rapper’s riotous image.

The video also aptly mirrors Rico’s back-to-basics approach for the new album, which she highlighted with a switch from Atlantic Records proper to Warner Music subsidiary, Fueled By Ramen. The label has been home to more alt-rock and pop-punk acts like Fall Out Boy and Paramour, whose music has influenced Rico as much as rap-focused projects have.

“This album is about being confident and saying f*ck everybody else,” Rico explained in the album announcement. “It’s about getting doors slammed in your face and people telling you to try it their way again and again, and you stay true to yourself and it works. That’s what this project is. It’s an ode to yourself.”

Watch Rico Nasty’s “On The Low” video above.

Lethal is out 5/16 via Fueled by Ramen. Find more information here.