Rico Nasty Reveals Her ‘Lethal’ Tour Dates With A Spooky Trailer

Don’t cross Rico Nasty. In the trailer for her 2025 tour promoting new album Lethal, the “Son Of A Gun” rapper issues one heck of a jump scare to a thief who stole something valuable from her. The clip focuses on the woman as she hides out in a trailer with an audio tape cassette marked “Lethal Tour.” After confirming her possession of the goods to a mysterious voice on the phone, she hears a noise outside… which anyone who has seen a horror movie could tell you is a bad sign.
We won’t spoil the surprise here, but the clip ends with the tour dates superimposed on an eerily grinning Rico. The presale, according to the YouTube caption, begins Tuesday, June 10. The general sale starts, fittingly enough, on Friday, June 13. You can find more info here. See below for the tour dates.
09/19 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Portola Music Festival
09/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
09/24 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
09/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
09/28 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
10/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/05 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
10/07 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
10/08 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland
10/10 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
10/11 — Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/14 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House Of Blues
10/15 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/19 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/22 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/24 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
10/25 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
10/27 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
10/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/29 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
11/02 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre