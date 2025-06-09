Rico Nasty Reveals Her ‘Lethal’ Tour Dates With A Spooky Trailer

Don’t cross Rico Nasty. In the trailer for her 2025 tour promoting new album Lethal, the “Son Of A Gun” rapper issues one heck of a jump scare to a thief who stole something valuable from her. The clip focuses on the woman as she hides out in a trailer with an audio tape cassette marked “Lethal Tour.” After confirming her possession of the goods to a mysterious voice on the phone, she hears a noise outside… which anyone who has seen a horror movie could tell you is a bad sign.

We won’t spoil the surprise here, but the clip ends with the tour dates superimposed on an eerily grinning Rico. The presale, according to the YouTube caption, begins Tuesday, June 10. The general sale starts, fittingly enough, on Friday, June 13. You can find more info here. See below for the tour dates.

09/19 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Portola Music Festival

09/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

09/24 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

09/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

09/28 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/05 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

10/07 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

10/08 — Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland

10/10 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

10/11 — Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/14 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House Of Blues

10/15 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/19 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/22 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/24 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

10/25 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

10/27 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

10/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/29 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

11/02 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre