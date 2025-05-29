Rico Nasty has been bringing it during the ongoing Lethal era, especially when it comes to her music videos. Visuals for songs like “Butterfly Kisses” and “Crash” have been high-production and visually crisp efforts, and she’s at it again with her new “Son Of A Gun” video that dropped today (May 29).

The visual makes great use of a simple, grungy warehouse setting, utilizing Rico’s natural energy and some creative camerawork and framing to squeeze every drop out of the environment and performance.

In a new interview with DIY, Rico said of the album, “I feel like I don’t pay attention to the pressure anymore. As long as you’re making art that you like, it doesn’t really matter how fast people think you should be making it, or if something is better than the last thing. Art is subjective. There’s always going to be an era that someone loves more than the other, so I stopped taking it so personally. […] I just know that I didn’t want to be something that I’m not. That was the biggest thing going into it. I had to put myself and my interests at the forefront. For this album, I didn’t tease music to see if people would like it. I liked it, so it’s gonna come out!”

Watch The “Son Of A Gun” video above.

Lethal is out now via Fueled By Ramen. Find more information here.