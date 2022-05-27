rico nasty new song
Rico Nasty’s last full-length project, her debut album Nightmare Vacation, is around a year and a half old now, so you can’t blame her fans for being anxious for a new one. And although Rico’s been releasing singles here and there, like the jock jam influenced “Money” with Flo Milli and her latest song, “Intrusive,” it didn’t look like there was an official rollout happening.

However, Rico’s a rebel who does things her own way. Case in point: It looks like she may have actually announced her new project on Twitter ahead of a wider release strategy. After a cryptic tweet reading, “17 :D,” it didn’t take long for fans to start speculating. However, Rico was equally quick to lay that speculation to rest, replying to a fan’s question, “17 tracks or June 17th???” with an enthusiastic response: “Bitch when I say BOTH.”

She didn’t offer much in response to further fan prodding except to confirm an upcoming European tour, but she did tease some details about the upcoming collection. “And by the way I do have some ‘singy songs’ for u lil soft ass bitches,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

More information is undoubtedly forthcoming but for now, fans can at least look forward to Rico’s return in June — and her tour with Kehlani.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

