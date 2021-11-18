Rico Nasty has been buzzing lately as fans defend her from the negative reception she’s received as an opener on Playboi Carti’s ongoing Narcissist Tour, but today, she’s once again recentering attention on where it should be: Her new music. Teaming up with fellow flourishing female rapper Flo Milli and boisterous producer Boyz Noise, Rico returns to the spotlight with the upbeat “Money,” a hyperactive call-and-response anthem with big jock jam energy.

In the colorful video, which you can watch below, Rico and Flo rock matching money green ensembles as they pull in pop culture references from over-the-top infomercials and re-colored classic films — yep, that’s Milli taking a stroll down the Yellow Brick Road of Wizard Of Oz fame — while declaring they would rather have money than love because love doesn’t pay the bills. The video was directed by frequent Rico collaborator Roxana Baldovin, who also helmed the video for another girl-power anthem, “Tia Tamera” with Doja Cat.

And while some members of Playboi Carti’s fanbase feel differently, Rico’s certainly got plenty of backers in her corner, including Memphis rapper NLE Choppa, who included her in his list of female rappers who “got next,” NPR, who put Rico on the beloved Tiny Desk Concert series last month, and Red Bull, which is bringing back its SoundClash series with Rico, Danny Brown, and more later this month.

Watch Rico Nasty’s new video for “Money” featuring Flo Milli above.