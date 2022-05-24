Rico Nasty Confronts Her ‘Intrusive’ Thoughts On Her New Single

Rico Nasty is not here for any intrusive thoughts. On her latest single, “Intrusive,” she calls out her haters, shouting, “you b*tches suck,” and proclaiming, “I’m your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper,” over a fast, drum-driven, punk-inspired beat.

The song’s video, directed by Marco Alexander, appears to have been made on the fly. The clip opens with a disclaimer, reading, “This music video was made with zero to no budget. Zero f*cks and zero expectation,” and thanks Alexander for “always being ready to shoot at any given moment, even if it’s one day before.”

In the video, Nasty sits in a chair, ready to be made-up by her glam team. As they are putting on make up, she runs out of her chair and into a neighborhood. One of the stops is a bodega, where she munches on Takis and a Spider-Man popsicle.

Nasty will play a series of festivals this summer and join Kehlani on the North America dates of their Blue Water Road Trip tour, which kicks off in July. During these slots, she expects the crowds to be rowdy, especially for the women in the mosh pits.

“[F]or the most part, I think my music is for the girls,” said Nasty in an interview with Billboard. “So a lot of times the guys kind of step back and are like, ‘Oh sh*t, look at these b*tches go!”

Check out “Intrusive” above.

Rico Nasty and Kehlani are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.