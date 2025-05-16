Rico Nasty Wants To ‘Crash’ Into Love In Her Heart-Racing New Video

On the outside, Rico Nasty is a tough-as-nails genre-bending recording artist. But on the inside, the “Butterfly Kisses” musician is a big ol’ softie.

Today (May 16), Rico Nasty shared a slice of her more delicate side in the official music video for “Crash.” On the Lethal single, Rico opens up about feeling safe enough to fully surrender to love. But in typical Rico fashion, inside of gently giving into the emotional force, she wants to attack it like a bull in a china shop.

“I used to, but now I can’t pretend / I want it, I want to do it again / And again and again and again / When you crash into me and I curl like a wave / Now I’m screaming out, “This time you can stay / When you crash into me, I forgive all the pain / And I’m begging you, this time you can stay / This time you can stay / Need somewhere to crash like the waves,” sings Rico.

Director Devin Desouza amplifies that romantic intensity as Rico and her lover navigates the ebbs and flows of their relationship.

Watch Rico Nasty’s official video for “Crash” above.

Lethal is out now via Fueled By Ramen. Find more information here.