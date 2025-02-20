This has been a major week for ASAP Rocky: A few days ago, he was found not guilty in his felony assault trial and therefore avoided potentially years in prison. Rihanna showed up to court dates to support the father of her children, even though he didn’t want her there.

Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, explained the situation outside of the courthouse and spoke about how dedicated Rihanna was to behind there (here’s a video), saying:

“He didn’t want her there. He was very protective of her. I was sort of supporting his decision to keep her away. The trial’s not about Rihanna. But she called me one day and she was like, ‘Joe, wild horses aren’t going to keep me away, so let him know I’m coming and deal with him.'”

Ultimately, Rocky seemed pretty darn happy about Rihanna being there: Immediately after the verdict was read, he jumped into the courtroom gallery and gave Rihanna a big hug. Later, they were seen outside the courthouse, Rihanna holding his arm and affectionately rubbing his shoulder.

In an Instagram Story seemingly about the trial shared after the verdict, Rihanna wrote, “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by his mercy!”