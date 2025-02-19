ASAP Rocky had a major life moment yesterday (February 19): He received the verdict in his felony gun trial. He was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm over a confrontation with ASAP Relli in 2021. Ultimately, he was facing up to eight years in prison, but fortunately, he was found not guilty.

Following the reveal, Rihanna offered an apparent reaction. In an Instagram Story, she wrote:

“The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by his mercy!”

When the verdict was announced, Rocky celebrated by jumping into the courtroom gallery and hugging Rihanna (here’s a video). Later, outside the courthouse, Rihanna was seen holding Rocky’s arm and rubbing his shoulder (video).

In a statement outside of the courthouse, Rocky said, “We wanna thank God first. I really want to thank the jury for making the right decision. I’m just so thankful. This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years, but I am thankful nonetheless.”

Rocky isn’t completely out of the woods, though, as he (and lawyer Joe Tacopina) still face a defamation lawsuit from ASAP Relli. The suit claims statements made to the press “damage [Relli’s] reputation and his personal brand; goodwill in the community as a member of A$AP Mob.”