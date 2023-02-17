Rihanna has been back in the news a ton this month, between revealing her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance and appearing with A$AP Rocky and their child on the cover of British Vogue.

The couple included their son in a number of shots from the precious photoshoot, some of which Rihanna has since uploaded to Instagram in celebration.

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue,” Rihanna captioned. “thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family.”

A handful of celebrities loved the new pics, including Viola Davis, who dubbed Rihanna’s son a “Cutie PIE!!” with a red heart emoji. “This shoot is definitely a career high point, and we have done some good ones in the past,” Edward Enninful, British Vogue‘s Editor-In-Chief, also added.

However, it seems not everyone was pleased by the news, as some commenters took issue with RiRi’s word choice.

“Who calls a baby fine,” one person wrote. And she simply wasn’t having it.

“His mother!!!” she responded.

“Fine!? more like cute, adorable.. he’s not a grown man.. lol,” another user wrote.

Rihanna, once again, fired right back — this time even harder than before.

“You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good,” she replied.

View Rihanna’s photoshoot with her son above.