rihanna super bowl halftime 2023
Getty Image
Music

Rihanna Shared The Adorable First TikTok Of Her Newborn Son To Counter A Run-In With The Notorious Paparazzi

While Rihanna is one of the most prolific pop icons of our time, she prefers to keep her personal life private. This past weekend, during her Super Bowl halftime performance, she revealed she is expecting her second child. As of now, we don’t even know much about her firstborn child, other than a TikTok she shared last year.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, she revealed that she shared that TikTok specifically so she could beat the paparazzi to the punch, as they were waiting to capture a photo of her son when Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and their baby were about to get out of a limo.

“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” she said “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

She continued, saying, “I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage. [Rocky and me] drove up to the trailer area and we sat in the car chatting and working out how we move forward. As parents, it just feels so icky, like a violation.”

As of now, its safe to say she’s keeping details about her family as air-tight as she is details about her upcoming ninth album.

Topics: #RihannaTags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×