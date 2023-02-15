rihanna
Getty Image
Music

Fashion Icon Rihanna Called Dressing For Pregnancy A ‘Piece Of Cake’ But ‘Didn’t Know What To Put On’ After Giving Birth

Rihanna is on the new cover of British Vogue alongside her partner, ASAP Rocky, and their first child. Throughout the story, she touches on everything from the long-awaited ninth album to her decision about finally headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

Given the nature of the cover photoshoot and her newly-revealed second pregnancy that she debuted during her performance, Rihanna also spoke about her pregnancy. Particularly, about how she planned her outfits for it — and the struggles afterwards.

For those who remember, her and Rocky revealed the first pregnancy news with a fashion-forward photoshoot last January. She wore a pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned and a ton of fancy jewels on a necklace.

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” Rihanna said. “But dressing in postpartum, what the f*ck do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital — that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big. You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

And, given that this cover story was conducted and written before Rihanna’s official new baby announcement, it seems this was just another teaser.

Topics: #RihannaTags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×