On Monday, Rihanna confirmed what many fans had been suspecting for weeks: She’s going to have a baby with ASAP Rocky! The two cozied up together in their adorable pregnancy announcement photos, which made it clear they’ll be some very cool parents. Rihanna and ASAP fans everywhere were completely overjoyed with the news, and Rihanna’s father is in the same boat.

Ronald Fenty, Rihanna’s dad, chatted with TMZ about the news, sharing his excitement and hopes for the future. “When I got the news, I was so excited and ecstatic,” he said. “And I’m just hoping it will have ten fingers and ten toes.” Fenty will be excited about his new grandchild either way, but really hopes it’s a girl. “I’m looking for a girl. I already have two grandsons, so I’m looking for a daughter now,” he noted.

As for Rihanna’s future with ASAP, he has no doubt the two will make great parents. “I’ve met ASAP a few times already. He’s a very cool person, I like him,” he said. “I think he’s going to be a great dad and I know she’s going to be a great mom. She loves kids and I can see that as well. She’s over the moon about it, she’s so happy. She was always talking about having a child.” Fenty added that he isn’t sure if the two will officially tie the knot, but he sure hopes they do. “I don’t know if she’s going to have a wedding, but I would like her to have a wedding, make it official.”

While Fenty is happy for his daughter, their relationship hasn’t been exactly smooth sailing. In 2019, the pop star hit her father with a lawsuit, claiming he had used her name to benefit his own company and tried to book a tour for her over seas. She dropped the lawsuit last September after seemingly settling the case out of court.