Huge news broke this morning — Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky. Rumors that the pair were dating began to swirl back in November of 2020, and reactions were all over the place, including thoughts that their kids would be pretty perfect. Now that the couple are official, as in, ASAP called Rihanna the love of his life official, people are pretty floored that all the Twitter speculation about them having a child together has come true. And what happens when two celebrities announce the birth of their child? People start looking backwards to see if there’s been any clues along the way that the love story would work out so well.

And in the case of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, there’s at least a couple cultural artifacts to consider. The most relevant of which is definitely ASAP’s 2013 “Fashion Killa” video, which Rihanna co-starred in with him. Even back then, a whopping nine years ago now (!), the pair were soooo flirty in the clip that the video sparked dating rumors all the way back then when it came. At the time, both parties insisted they were just friends, but now, clearly, people are revisiting it with brand new eyes. Check out the video above in case you need a refresh or haven’t seen it yet, and some of Twitter’s best reactions below.

this video is a historical document now, wow love it pic.twitter.com/s9QuEpiMiJ — Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) January 31, 2022

Asap Rocky really meant this on Fashion Killa ft Rihanna. 😳 pic.twitter.com/z1kp9dgRqM — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) January 31, 2022

Asap rocky fukkin manifested his and rihanna 's child on fashion killa pic.twitter.com/hTEBeov8BU — 🪨! (@HwangPuss) January 31, 2022

Asap Rocky just broke the record, That fashion Killa baby with Rihanna. — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) January 31, 2022

We all know ASAP Rocky and Rihanna been locked in since 2013 in the Fashion Killa video. pic.twitter.com/9bFGiDRVT1 — DC Hendrix (@dchendrix) January 31, 2022

ASAP Rocky ft RIHANNA: Fashion killa has just become a fulfilled prophecy at this point — Don DaDa (@FugaziBandit) January 31, 2022

I love how ASAP Rocky predicted his life on fashion killa with Rihanna 🔥🔥man is a visionary 🙏🏿 — typicalZuluMan (@Im_Pacho) January 31, 2022

I knew when ASAP Rocky released the fashion Killa music video that he and Rihanna were meant to be🥺🤌🏽 Baby Fenty is going to serve us looks🙆🏽‍♀️ — Swati Babe (@MichShoxen) January 31, 2022