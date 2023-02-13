During her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last night (February 12), Rihanna came through with something you don’t see in that environment every day: a pregnancy announcement. While that news shocked the entertainment world, Rihanna actually appears to have publicly hinted at it days before the big game.

A preview clip of Rihanna’s NFL+ interview with CBS Mornings co-host and former NFL player Nate Burleson was shared on February 10. Burleson’s final question of the video was, “People want to know: Are there any surprises?” Rihanna responded, “I’m thinking about bringing someone. I’m not sure.” Burleson asked if she’d tell him about it off-camera and she laughingly shut that request down.

Burleson later addressed this moment on Twitter. Last night, a Twitter user wrote, “So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin #SuperBowl.” He shared the tweet and added, “Bingo,” along with a bullseye emoji. In another tweet responding to a similar post, he added, “She had that preggo glow…”

Listen for yourself below 👇🏾

The baby will be Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s second. Once the pregnancy was revealed, people came through with memes and jokes about what it was like for the kid inside of their mother’s womb during the halftime performance.