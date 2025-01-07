Rihanna has love on the brain.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the singer posed as Cupid for Savage X Fenty’s “Love Your Way” campaign. “Bow down – the Queen of V-Day has arrived,” a post on the lingerie brand’s Instagram account reads. For the accompanying photos (see them here), Rihanna wore a balconette bra with Brazilian panty, heart pasties, and a garter belt.

“Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love in all its forms,” Rihanna said in a press release. “At Savage X Fenty, we’re all about embracing love in every way and creating products that let people feel confident while doing so.”

The “Loveline” collection is separated into different sections, including lingerie, accessories, and sleepwear. You can see the full lineup here.

For anyone wanting Rihanna to focus on fashion and new music, instead of just the former, it doesn’t sound like it’s happening. During a recent interaction on Instagram, a user named Lorenzo wrote, “We want an album forehead.” The “We Found Love” singer clapped back, “listen Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f*ck!” Rihanna also shared that she went booze free in 2024. “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year! I didn’t drink all year!” she wrote.