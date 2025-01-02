For years now, people have been pestering Rihanna to release a new album. It’s largely been in good fun, but recently, one fan crossed a line and Rihanna didn’t hold back with her response.

Online, a user named Lorenzo wrote, “We want an album forehead.” Rihanna clapped back, “listen Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f*ck!”

For the record, forehead jokes apparently aren’t off-limits for Rihanna, but she’d seemingly prefer if they come from people close to her, or just herself. In a 2023 interview, she said of her family, “You don’t have an idea [when you picture your future family]. I hoped that I could have kids one day. And I hoped that I could have them in love. I hoped I could be a part of a family that breaks generational curses… it’s happening, and I can’t believe it. The only thing I imagined was probably the forehead on RZA. Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like, wait, are you sure? You can’t lose this thing.”

Then, in 2024, she made her pick for who she’d like to portray her in a biopic, saying, “Taylor Russell. You know why? Because she’s got, like, a nice forehead. She’s, like, fly. And I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me. I want people to see me in that light.”