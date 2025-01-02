Rihanna Rings In The New Year By Declaring She ‘Didn’t Drink All Year’

Like many of us, Rihanna rang in 2025 by counting down the final seconds of 2024.

Rihanna’s video of her New Year’s Eve celebration shows her and a group of friends eagerly waiting for 2025 to arrive. After the clock strikes midnight, Rihanna exclaims, “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year! I didn’t drink all year!” The post is also captioned, “New Year, New Me.”

While Rihanna may have been celebrating an alcohol-free 2024, some have interpreted what Rihanna said as a joke: When she spoke, it had been 2025 for just a matter of seconds, so perhaps she was playing off the fact she hadn’t yet had any alcohol in 2025.

Either way, Rihanna has seemingly not been drinking much over the past couple years. She presumably abstained while pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky’s son Riot, who was born in August 2023. Then, in April 2024, Rihanna sparked pregnancy rumors when she was spotted pretending to sip champagne.

Famously, though, Rihanna did go day drinking with Seth Meyers in 2019, and Meyers later said, “We drank the same amount and then she definitely went out. Like, she was fine. She walked out, she looked as good as she did when we started. I went home, immediately fell asleep in the hallway of my apartment. Got in the door, fell asleep.”

Meanwhile, in the comments of the New Year’s post, a user named Lorenzo wrote, “We want an album forehead.” Rihanna fired back, “listen Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f*ck!”