Last week, Rihanna and her friends went for a girls’ night out in New York City. At one of her favorites, Caviar Russe, she was spotted enjoying caviar, champagne, and sashimi bites until 2 am, according to a report by Page Six.

As the restaurant closed up shop for the night, Rihanna was seen helping the staff, cleaning up, and pushing in bar stools.

It should come as no surprise that Rihanna extended kindness to Caviar Russe’s wait staff. In 2016, TMZ reported that Rihanna once tipped $200 on an $82.25 tab at an Austin bar. Three years earlier, she reportedly tipped a waiter at Laugh Factory $200 on an $80 tab, according to TMZ.

Also during the night, Rih debuted her new curtain bangs hairstyle, while wearing baggy jeans and a large No Limit jersey.

This past weekend, choreographer Parris Goebel, who choreographed Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show, Vol. 3 last year, won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming.

“We won a mf EMMY!!,” read a tweet from the official Savage X Fenty Twitter account. “And it’s like Muva KNEW it would happen. Congrats to [Parris Goebel] for the sickest choreo & to the insanely talented team behind the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3⁣! Now, we celebrate.”

Now, about that album…