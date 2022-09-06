rihanna paris fashion week 2022
Getty Image / Edward Berthelot
Music

Rihanna ‘Work Work Works’ With A Restaurant Staff To Help Clean Up After A Late Night Out

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Last week, Rihanna and her friends went for a girls’ night out in New York City. At one of her favorites, Caviar Russe, she was spotted enjoying caviar, champagne, and sashimi bites until 2 am, according to a report by Page Six.

As the restaurant closed up shop for the night, Rihanna was seen helping the staff, cleaning up, and pushing in bar stools.

It should come as no surprise that Rihanna extended kindness to Caviar Russe’s wait staff. In 2016, TMZ reported that Rihanna once tipped $200 on an $82.25 tab at an Austin bar. Three years earlier, she reportedly tipped a waiter at Laugh Factory $200 on an $80 tab, according to TMZ.

Also during the night, Rih debuted her new curtain bangs hairstyle, while wearing baggy jeans and a large No Limit jersey.

This past weekend, choreographer Parris Goebel, who choreographed Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show, Vol. 3 last year, won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming.

“We won a mf EMMY!!,” read a tweet from the official Savage X Fenty Twitter account. “And it’s like Muva KNEW it would happen. Congrats to [Parris Goebel] for the sickest choreo & to the insanely talented team behind the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3⁣! Now, we celebrate.”

Now, about that album

Topics: #RihannaTags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×