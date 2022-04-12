Rihanna’s Vogue story is a gift that keeps on giving. In addition to describing how she changed up her album recording process, she also revealed some fun details about her relationship with ASAP Rocky. In one of her yarns, she detailed a road trip that the couple took near the start of their relationship in 2020 that involved a road trip, tye-die T-shirts, and a “little janky grill I bought from Walmart.” The stories showed how, despite her recently becoming a billionaire, Rihanna and Rocky have focused on keeping their pairing down to earth.

“I love the simple things but also the grand adventures,” she said. “There’s no pretentious, ‘my-brand-your-brand’ bulls*t; it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

Rihanna also said that the rapper had to pass the mom test, something that not all of her exes have been able to do. After bringing Rocky to Barbados for the holidays in 2020, she said he won mom’s approval. “My mother has a really good read on people,” she said. “She observes first, and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.”

As for that “janky grill,” which she says they used to cook all their food on that road trip, she still has it, and says “it works like nobody’s business.”