Rihanna Trolled A Lookalike By Asking About Her Upcoming Album

Rihanna hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Anti, and basically ever since then, fans have been relentlessly asking her about when her next project is coming. As the wait between records grows longer, the pestering has grown more intense. Thankfully, though, Rihanna has a good sense of humor about it.

She cracked another joke about the wait over the weekend when she came across a Shade Room Instagram post about a Rihanna lookalike. The post re-shares a TikTok video from a user who really does bear a remarkable resemblance to the musician, and Rihanna took to the comments with a joke. She played the role of one of her fans in a comment, in which she wrote, “where the album sis? #R9.”

Rihanna has spoken about making music from time to time over the past few years, and in an interview from last month, she offered another update, saying, “I am always working on music. I am always working on music and when I’m ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it. I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”