Back in August 2024, Justin Bieber welcomed his first child with his wife and model Hailey Bieber. Since then the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer has spent as much time as he can with his son, Jack Blues. However, his nesting time could quickly be coming to an end.

According to Matthew Belloni’s What I’m Hearing newsletter, Justin Bieber is preparing to make his musical comeback this year. In the speculative posting, Belloni claims to have spoken to an insider who says Bieber has things in motion behind-the-scenes. Those things include Bieber’s securement of a new high power attorney, new music, and even a willingness to hit the stage.

Although Bieber often speaks about his love for music, Belloni cites another reason for the entertainer’s supposed comeback. “I’m told Bieber needs the money and wants to work,” he wrote.

Despite the hefty check ($200 million) Bieber allegedly walked away with after selling his catalog in January 2023, Belloni claims Bieber still has significant debt with AEG the promotor of his cancelled Justice World Tour.

None of the financial distress rumors published by the Belloni’s What I’m Hearing newsletter has been substantiated. On the other hand, in September 2024, Mk.gee confirmed the new music rumors.