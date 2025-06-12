For the past month or so, Latto has been touring Europe and the UK promoting her 2024 album Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The former Uproxx cover star has clearly gotten comfortable across the pond, forging musical friendships with locals like rising Manchester rapper Nemzzz. Cozy enough, it appears, to join Nemzzz on his latest single, “Art,” and give him a tour of her hometown, Atlanta, in its video. The visual hits all the A-Town staples: a gas station link-up, a cruise through downtown, and of course, a trip to the strip club.

While prepping for her first trip overseas, Latto has continued to roll out visuals for Sugar Honey Iced Tea, such as “Blick Sum” with Playboi Carti, and released a new single, “Somebody.” She also teamed up with GloRilla in the video for the Memphis rapper’s Glorious standout, “Procedure.”

Nemzzz, meanwhile, is fresh off the release of his second mixtape, Rent’s Due, which features guest appearances from Central Cee and Kyle Richh. The project reached No. 6 on the UK Albums Chart and No. 1 on the UK R&B Albums chart, while its singles, “Cold” and “Bad Decisions,” charted in the UK and New Zealand. Nemzzz followed up with a deluxe edition, adding features from D-Block Europe and Chy Cartier.

Watch Nemzzz’s “Art” video featuring Latto above.