In a superlative-obsessed world, there are few, if any, bigger honors in music than getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Even being nominated is a big deal, and now a new crop of artists can add that to their resumes: Today (February 25), the Rock Hall announced the list of nominees for its 2026 induction class.

This year, there are 17 nominees:

The Black Crowes

Jeff Buckley

Mariah Carey

Phil Collins

Melissa Etheridge

Lauryn Hill

Billy Idol

INXS

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

New Edition

Oasis

Pink

Sade

Shakira

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Among those, appearing on the ballot for the first time are Buckley, Collins, Etheridge, Hill, INXS, New Edition, Pink, Shakira, Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan (as Variety notes). Of that group, Pink is the only one nominated in her first year of eligibility, with her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home, released in 2000. Collins, meanwhile, is already in the Hall, having previously been inducted as a member of Genesis.

Five of those artists were nominated last year, too: The Black Crowes, Carey, Idol, Joy Division/New Order, and Oasis. The Black Crowes, Idol, and Sade are nominated for the second time this year, while the third-timers are Carey, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, and Oasis.