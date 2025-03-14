Rolling Loud returns to Los Angeles this weekend for the latest edition of Rolling Loud California. With a lineup consisting of headliners ASAP Rocky, Peso Pluma, and Playboi Carti, a special performance from NBA hopeful turned viral rap star Gelo, and an all-new layout you can check out on the site map here, the festival is going all-out for its 10th anniversary.

If you are planning on hitting Hollywood Park this Saturday and Sunday, March 15-16, for Rolling Loud California, it helps to plan your day(s) in advance. To help with that, here are the set times for Rolling Loud California 2025.