Rolling Loud returns to Los Angeles this weekend for the latest edition of Rolling Loud California. With a lineup consisting of headliners ASAP Rocky, Peso Pluma, and Playboi Carti, a special performance from NBA hopeful turned viral rap star Gelo, and an all-new layout you can check out on the site map here, the festival is going all-out for its 10th anniversary.
If you are planning on hitting Hollywood Park this Saturday and Sunday, March 15-16, for Rolling Loud California, it helps to plan your day(s) in advance. To help with that, here are the set times for Rolling Loud California 2025.
Saturday, March 15
GoPuff Stage
01:30–01:45 PM — K. Charles & DJ Whoo Kid
01:50–02:10 PM — Chow Lee
02:15–02:35 PM — Peysoh
02:45–03:05 PM — Lay Bankz
03:15–03:35 PM — DDG
03:45–04:05 PM — 310Babii
04:20–04:50 PM — Larry June
04:55–05:05 PM — Gelo
05:15–05:55 PM — Ski Mask The Slump God
06:10–06:50 PM — Sexyy Red
07:30–08:30 PM — Peso Pluma
09:30–10:45 PM — ASAP Rocky
Zig-Zag Stage
01:45–02:00 PM — Hoosh
02:10–02:30 PM — Miles Minnick
02:40–03:00 PM — Joeyy
03:15–03:35 PM — Jordan Adentunji
03:40–04:10 PM — Bas
04:20–04:50 PM — Real Boston Richey
05:00–05:30 PM — Cash Cobain
05:45–06:15 PM — Ab-Soul
06:35–07:15 PM — Ian
07:35–08:15 PM — Bossman Dlow
08:45-09:30 PM — YG
D’ussé Stage
01:55–02:20 PM — DJ Five Venoms & Friends
02:20–02:50 PM — Ray Emmanuel
03:00–03:20 PM — Slimesito
03:30–03:50 PM — Babychiefdoit
04:00–04:20 PM — Xaviersobased
04:30–05:00 PM — DJ Scheme & Friends w/ Robb Banks
05:10–05:30 PM — 1900Rugrat
05:40–06:00 PM — Dave Blunts
06:10-06:30 PM — Hotboii
06:40-07:00 PM — King Lil G
07:10-07:40 PM — Xavier Wulf x Eddy Baker
07:50-08:10 PM — Glokk40Spaz
08:25-08:45 PM — Lazer Dim
09:00-09:30 PM — Osamason
Sunday, March 16
GoPuff Stage
01:00–01:35 PM — DJ Five Venoms & Friends
01:45–02:05 PM — Stunna Girl
02:15–02:35 PM — Redveil
02:45–03:05 PM — Az Chike
03:15–03:45 PM — EBK Jaaybo
03:55–04:25 PM — 03 Greedo
04:35–05:00 PM — Homixide Gang
05:30–06:15 PM — Destroy Lonely
06:45–07:30 PM — Ken Carson
08:30–09:45 PM — Playboi Carti
Zig-Zag Stage
12:45–01:05 PM — Bad Neighbors
01:15–01:35 PM — Clip
01:50–02:10 PM — TiaCorine
02:25–02:50 PM — Thxsomch
03:05–03:30 PM — Sematary
03:40–04:05 PM — Luh Tyler
04:15–04:40 PM — La Santa Grifa
04:50–05:15 PM — Tee Grizzley
05:35–06:15 PM — Dom Kennedy
06:35–07:15 PM — TBD
07:45–08:30 PM — Blxst
D’ussé Stage
12:45–01:00 PM — Yo Trane
01:05–01:20 PM — Drownmili
01:30–01:45 PM — Sid Shyne
01:55–02:10 PM — UntilJapan
02:20–02:35 PM — Hurricane Wisdom
02:45–03:05 PM — Drexthejoint
03:15–03:35 PM — Kamaiyah
03:45–04:05 PM — DC The Don
04:15–04:35 PM — Loe Shimmy
04:45-05:05 PM — F1lthy
05:15–05:35 PM — Skaiwater
05:45–06:05 PM — Lefty Gunplay
06:15-06:35 PM — Che
06:50-07:10 PM — Devour
07:25-07:45 PM — Molly Santana
08:00-08:30 PM — Nettspend