Hollywood Park (by SoFi Stadium in Inglewood) is the place to be this weekend, as Rolling Loud California 2025 is going down from March 15 to 16. The festival boasts a lineup led by ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Peso Pluma, Quavo, BossMan Dlow, Sexyy Red, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and YG.

Press materials previously teased that aside from music, there will also be other attractions, including carnival rides, immersive experiences, and art installations. For a more visual look at what the festival grounds will be like, Rolling Loud just shared a sitemap.

Aside from the main stages, there are a handful of zones, featuring everything from karaoke to dance parties to a Ferris wheel to a bunch of food and drinks.

Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, co-founders and co-CEOs of Rolling Loud, previously said in a statement, “We’re excited to switch things up with a two-day format that keeps all the energy of Rolling Loud but makes it more affordable for our fans. By cutting down a day, we can offer the same epic lineup, dope activations, and unforgettable vibes at a price that’s easier on the wallet. At the end of the day, it’s all about making sure everyone can come together to celebrate hip-hop without breaking the bank.”

Check out the map below.

g