Rolling Loud founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif are truly looking to make the staple multi-day music festival a global phenomenon. As if organizing the three events this year, including Rolling Loud Los Angeles (set for March), Rolling Loud Thailand (scheduled for April), and Rolling Loud Portugal (scheduled for July), wasn’t enough, the company has announced yet another festival.

Making its inaugural debut in Germany, Rolling Loud is looking to bring its signature energy to the area from July 7th to July 9th. It’s set to be headlined by Wizkid (on July 7), Kendrick Lamar (July 8), and Travis Scott (July 9). Rolling Loud Germany will be held in Messe München, in the heart of the Bavarian capital, Germany’s third-largest city.

Other notable acts slated to perform include Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Latto, Metro Boomin, Kodak Black, Joey Badass, Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Lola Brooke.

Although Rolling Loud Germany isn’t set to place until the summer, tickets for the festival will go on sale to the public on Monday, February 27, at noon central European time (6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT). To sign up or purchase tickets, visit germany.rollingloud.com.

You can see the full lineup below.

