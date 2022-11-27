Though he only released his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego just over two weeks ago, Wizkid is already teasing a follow-up project. Yesterday (November 26), the Afrofusion superstar took to this Instagram story to reveal he is at work on a new album.

“New Album ‘SeiLess’,” he wrote, accompanied by a smirking emoji, a black heart emoji, and an eagle emoji.

Though he did not share a potential release date, or theme, or any other details about the album, it appears Wizkid is at the starting point of his creative process for the album. In an interview with GQ Hype (conducted in French), Wizkid revealed that when he starts on an album, he always comes up with the title first, then goes from there.

“When I know what I want to call the album and what I want to say, I start creating the music,” he said. “And most of the time, when I’m working on an album, there’s a moment where I give up on it. The most important thing is to be intentional. For Made in Lagos for example, I wanted people to know where I come from and who I am. With More Love, Less Ego , I want to share a message of love and make people vibrate. Love should be the greatest religion in the world. I believe that everyone can love each other, for real. My message is ‘love one another and take care of your neighbor.'”