Travis Scott’s highly-anticipated fourth album, Utopia, will be coming soon, according to the Houston hitmaker. However, not before his Cactus Jack artists, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, SoFaygo, and DJ Chase B, drop their upcoming projects.

In a clip that has surfaced online, the rapper and producer can be seen on stage sharing the announcement with a crowd of fans, who were more than excited to hear the news.

‘Utopia’ is closer than ever before, as #TravisScott plans on sharing the album after new drops from #CactusJack 🤯🌵 #OGM "I can't wait til these muthaf***s drop their s**t" pic.twitter.com/td6H5awIRx — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) February 19, 2023

Travis Scott hasn’t said much about his upcoming project but did note that it would be out sometime this year. The rapper has been slowly creeping back into the public’s eye since the tragedy at Astroworld, his annual music festival, in 2021. Recently, Scott made appearances on both Metro Boomin’s Heros & Villians as well as SZA’s SOS album that was released last year.

Aside from new music, the rapper is expected to perform at Rolling Loud and the Wireless Festival alongside acts like Cardi B, Playboi Carti, and more.

Don Toliver will be the first Cactus Jack artist expected to drop this year. The “After Party” rapper’s third album Love Sick will be released on Friday (February 24). In the meantime, the rest of the Jackboys are hard at work on their upcoming projects.

