Rolling Loud, the traveling rap festival with roots in Miami and branches in Los Angeles, New York, and Portugal, has set its sights on Toronto. The Great White North’s upcoming iteration of Rolling Loud is booked for the weekend of September 9-11 at Ontario Place with headliners Dave, Future, and Wizkid. This marks the first time the festival will be headlined by mostly international artists (not including its Portugal events, where technically all the Americans were the imports), with Dave representing the UK (y’know, England) and Wizkid bringing Nigerian flair.

Further down the bill, fans will recognize some familiar names, including Rolling Loud mainstays like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Central Cee, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Nav, Rae Sremmurd, Roddy Ricch, Ski Mask The Slump God, and $NOT, while the new international outlook includes upstarts like AJ Tracey, Baka Not Nice, Haviah Mighty, Pressa, Rema, and Smiley.

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, April 29, with the presale beginning Wednesday, April 27, with American Express cardholders getting their own presale on Thursday. For more info, you can check out the official Rolling Loud website: RollingLoud.com/toronto

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

