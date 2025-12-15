Rosalía has delivered a bunch of spectacular, high-concept visuals and appearances in support of her new album Lux. In her latest, though, she keeps it more low-key, in today’s (December 15) new video for “La Perla.” In the clip, Rosalía tries a handful of hobbyist pursuits, from fencing to ice skating to dog walking.

Rosalía is the only one on-screen here, but on Lux, she opens things up to a number of collaborators. The list includes Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk, Ryan Tedder, Björk, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Yahritza y su Esencia, and Yves Tumor.

Watch the “La Perla” video above. Check out Rosalía’s upcoming tour dates below.