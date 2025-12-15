Rosalía has delivered a bunch of spectacular, high-concept visuals and appearances in support of her new album Lux. In her latest, though, she keeps it more low-key, in today’s (December 15) new video for “La Perla.” In the clip, Rosalía tries a handful of hobbyist pursuits, from fencing to ice skating to dog walking.
Rosalía is the only one on-screen here, but on Lux, she opens things up to a number of collaborators. The list includes Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk, Ryan Tedder, Björk, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Sílvia Pérez Cruz, Yahritza y su Esencia, and Yves Tumor.
Watch the “La Perla” video above. Check out Rosalía’s upcoming tour dates below.
Rosalía’s 2026 Tour Dates: Lux Tour
03/16/2026 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
03/18/2026 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
03/20/2026 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
03/22/2026 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
03/25/2026 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum
03/30/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena
04/01/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena
04/03/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena
04/04/2026 — Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena
04/08/2026 — Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena
04/09/2026 — Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena
04/13/2026 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/15/2026 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/17/2026 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/18/2026 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/22/2026 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/27/2026 — Antwerp, BE @ AFAS Dome
04/29/2026 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/01/2026 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
05/05/2026 — London, UK @ The O2
06/04/2026 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/08/2026 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
06/11/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/13/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/16/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/20/2026 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/23/2026 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/27/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/29/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/03/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
07/06/2026 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
07/16/2026 — Bogotá, CO @ Movistar Arena
07/24/2026 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
07/25/2026 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
08/01/2026 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
08/02/2026 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
08/10/2026 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Farmasi Arena
08/15/2026 — Guadalajara, MX @ Arena VFG
08/19/2026 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
08/24/2026 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
08/26/2026 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
09/03/2026 — San Juan, PR @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico
Lux is out now via Columbia. Find more information here.