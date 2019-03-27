Getty Image

Bob Dylan is 77 years old, so it truly is a privilege that he continues to perform live, and that fans get to see one of the biggest legends in the history of recorded music on stage in 2019. Actually, he hasn’t had a gig in 2019 yet, but he has a bunch of dates scheduled for this summer, and now he has added another one: Denmark’s Roskilde Festival unveiled its 2019 lineup today, and Dylan leads a varied set of headliners that also includes Travis Scott, Robyn, and The Cure.

Also listed in big fonts on the poster are Cardi B, Mø, Robert Plant, Underworld, Vampire Weekend, and Janelle Monáe. The rest of the lineup is also varied, and it features Brockhampton, Christine And The Queens, Jorja Smith, Cypress Hill, Brazilian legend Jorge Ben Jor, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Marina, Johnny Marr, Sheck Wes, Skepta, Rosalía, Tears For Fears, JPEGMAFIA, Jon Hopkins, Testament, Julien Baker, Denzel Curry, Lucy Dacus, Parquet Courts, Neneh Cherry, Bring Me The Horizon, Jungle, Spiritualized, Alduous Harding, Black Midi, Julia Holter, Weyes Blood, Behemoth, Scarlet Pleasure, DJ Koze, and others.

Everything goes down from July 3 to 6, so learn more about the festival here, and check out the poster for this year’s Roskilde Festival above.