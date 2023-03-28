Rapper Killer Mike and producer El-P are hitting the road beginning this fall, to celebrate 10 years of performing as the duo, Run The Jewels. Run The Jewels will perform in four different cities — New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles — for four nights each.

“It’s mind-blowing to us that it’s been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJ,” the duo said in a statement. “The best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back. It’s going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our jewel runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you.”

On Twitter, EL-P revealed that each of the four nights will see the duo performing one of their four albums in full. He also revealed that fans can “expect guests and surprises.”

each night we do the corresponding full album all the way through as a base plus many other jams. so night 1 is RTJ1 plus many more from the catalog, night 2 is RTJ2 plus more, etc etc. different set each night. expect guests and surprises 🤗 https://t.co/pYvQTEEfAs — el-p (@therealelp) March 28, 2023

Tickets will be available for purchase here, beginning Friday, March 31.

You can see the tour dates below, as well as upcoming festival appearances.

05/12-14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

09/13 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/14 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/15 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/16 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/24 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/27 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/28 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/29 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/30 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/02 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/05 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium