Aqua Teen Hunger Force is the show that just won’t die, as it’s enjoyed multiple distinct runs since it debuted way back in 2000. A new movie, which would later be titled Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, was announced earlier this year and now there’s a new trailer for the film. Furthermore, there’s something for music fans to sink their teeth into as well, as Run The Jewels have created a new theme song for the movie. Some of it can be heard in a new trailer that premiered today.

We made the Aqua Teen theme song for the new movie that’s coming Nov 8 @adultswim pic.twitter.com/Xuj4BGiqWy — Run The Jewels (@runjewels) September 8, 2022

Killer Mike and El-P are an unsurprising pick to do a new Aqua Teen theme song, as they’ve long enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Adult Swim. A couple years ago, they performed the network’s first live concert, dubbed “Holy Calamavote.” They also teamed up with Rick And Morty for some exclusive merch in 2016, they’ve shared new music as part of the Adult Swim Singles series, and they just performed at the Adult Swim Festival Block Party earlier this month.

It’s currently unclear if the movie will get a theatrical release, although it is set to be available in digital formats and on Blu-ray on November 8.

Check out the Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm trailer above.