The partnership between the Run The Jewels and Adult Swim precedes the group’s formation — in fact, it’s the direct catalyst for El-P and Killer Mike forming the group in the first place — so it’s only right that Adult Swim’s first televised live concert is performed by the incediary duo.

In honor of National Voter Registration Day today, Adult Swim has partnered with sponsor Ben & Jerry’s to announce its first ever performance, courtesy of Run The Jewels. Airing October 10 at midnight ET/PT, the performance is aimed at encouraging viewers to register and vote in this November’s elections. During the broadcast, Run The Jewels will perform their entire RTJ4 album, commercial free.

Fortunately for those cord-cutters out there, the performance will also live stream on AdultSwim.com and watch it afterwards on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel. A link will also be provided to donate to the ACLU. Fans can find more information on Ben & Jerry’s website.

It’s fitting that Adult Swim will host one of Run The Jewels’ first and only performances of the year after COVID shut down touring. It was Cartoon Network executive Jason DeMarco who introduced the two and they released “36” Chain,” their first single together, as part of the Adult Swim Singles Program in 2013. They contributed a new song to the program in each of the next three years and performed at the inaugural Adult Swim Festival in 2018.

With the group kicking off Adult Swim’s first broadcast concert, the partnership between the band and the network has proven fruitful for both — and for fans of abrasive, unapologetic rap.