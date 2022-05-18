Just as Adult Swim’s one-of-a-kind music/animation festival, Adult Swim Festival, was gaining momentum, it was curtailed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, which launched in 2018 and expanded in 2019, was shifted to an online-only event in 2021 but is soon to return in 2022. This time, it’ll not only change venues but also cities, crossing over to the east coast for the Adult Swim Festival Block Party in Philadelphia on August 5-7.

In addition to changing coasts, the format will be a little different as well, taking over multiple venues such as Brooklyn Bowl, The Fillmore, The Foundry, and Punch Line with music, “live panels, exclusive premieres, watch parties, games, giveaways, and merch.” Because it’s Adult Swim and because it’s in Philadelphia, the top line includes Run The Jewels (which formed largely thanks to the input of Adult Swim Senior Vice President Jason DeMarco) and hometown hero Tierra Whack (who previously played the festival in 2019).

Other musical acts booked to play the Block Party include Bia, Flo Milli, and RJD2, while standup comics like Hannibal Buress, Jak Knight, and Jo Firestone are set to perform as well. There will also be live panels for Adult Swim shows Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Rick & Morty, and Smiling Friends, and you can be sure there’ll be some fun screening events as well. Hopefully, they’ll bring back the bucking hot dog ride too, as it was one of the highlights from the 2019 event.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 20 at 10 AM ET. Naturally, you can find more information at adultswimfestival.com.