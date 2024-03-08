Over the past few years, former Uproxx cover star Russ has really earned the respect of the hip-hop community despite sometimes making abrasive comments. His love for the genre and culture are evident, and his skills on the mic have earned him co-signs (in the form of features) from the likes of rap vets Busta Rhymes, Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, and more, with multiple collabs with Gang Starr’s DJ Premier. Premier and Russ have linked up once again, this time for a preview of Premo’s upcoming album. The song, “Work It Out,” is a mellow, reflective track revolving around lush keys and steady, Premier-signature drums.

Over the past few months, DJ Premier has been sharing stories from his long, illustrious career on social media, detailing the creations of collaborations with acts like Black Eyed Peas, Brandy, Jay-Z, and more. Preem’s truly fulfilling his role as a hip-hop vanguard, preserving history for future generations, while maintaining his contemporary relevance by sharing his production skills will a wide array of current and up-and-coming artists.

Russ, meanwhile, has been keeping busy running his label, supporting artists like Bugus, Ktlyn, and others as he continues to release his own music and champion independence from the major-label system.

Check out “Work It Out” in full below.