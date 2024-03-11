In the new trailer for his upcoming tour, It Was You All Along, indie rap evangelist Russ takes the piss out of reaction video culture as he announces the dates of his future shows and continues to advocate for protecting your mental health. He takes on YouTube interview shows, vlogger reviews that call everything “cringe,” and hypocritical therapy talk from anonymous internet commenters. It’s a clever, quirky approach that finds Russ addressing his worst habits while taking down dorks who spend all their time dissing artists on the internet (for free!).

The It Was You All Along tour kicks off on Friday, May 31 in Seattle, with opners 6lack and Melii. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 am local time, with a presale starting today by the time you read this. In a comment on the announcement trailer, Russ addressed the implosion of his last tour, 2022’s The Journey Is Everything, which he canceled after just one show to salvage his mental health. “Lotta anxiety surrounding this day cuz I knew some people would be disappointed and I HATE disappointing people especially my fans but I love all of you,” he wrote. “I just wanted to do an arena tour for progress purposes and I didn’t wanna be on the road for too long so I know some of yall are mad bout your city not bein on here but I love all of you. Hope to see a bunch of you!!”

See the tour dates below.

05/31 –- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/02 –- Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/06 –- Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

06/08 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

06/13 –- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/15 –- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

06/21 –- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/23 –- Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/25 –- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/28 –- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center