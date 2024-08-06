kid cudi
Who Do Kid Cudi & Russ Play In M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Trap?’

Beyoncé’s devoted super fans (the Beyhive) reportedly served as the inspiration behind the Donald Glover co-created series, Swarm. Now, Taylor Swift’s Swifties appear to be the inspiration behind M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Trap.

However, there are two special musician cameos that are stealing the show (sorry, Josh Hartnett). Kid Cudi and Russ are featured on the movie’s official soundtrack. But, they lent their star power to the project as well. So, what role do they play? Continue below for more information.

According to IMBD, Kid Cudi and Russ traded their musical persona for a fictional rock star.

Without giving too much of the plot away, Kid Cudi’s role is listed as “The Thinker.” Russ, on the other hand, is cast as “Parker Wayne.”

Both entertainers took to their respective social media pages to discuss their appearance in the motion picture. “TRAP is out now, and I couldn’t be more proud,” wrote Cudi. “Such a wonderful time with the most beautiful people. M. Night Shyamalan, thank you for your embrace, your love, and support. I told you this was a dream come true for me, and I appreciate you for giving me the chance to come take the ride.”

Russ focused his gratitude on the soundtrack placement, writing: “I’m on a song in the new M. Night Shyamalan movie 😳😳 insane.”

View viewers’ reaction to their onscreen appearance below.

