However, there are two special musician cameos that are stealing the show (sorry, Josh Hartnett ). Kid Cudi and Russ are featured on the movie’s official soundtrack . But, they lent their star power to the project as well. So, what role do they play? Continue below for more information.

Beyoncé’s devoted super fans (the Beyhive) reportedly served as the inspiration behind the Donald Glover co-created series, Swarm . Now, Taylor Swift’s Swifties appear to be the inspiration behind M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Trap .

Who Do Kid Cudi & Russ Play In M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Trap?’

According to IMBD, Kid Cudi and Russ traded their musical persona for a fictional rock star.

Without giving too much of the plot away, Kid Cudi’s role is listed as “The Thinker.” Russ, on the other hand, is cast as “Parker Wayne.”

Both entertainers took to their respective social media pages to discuss their appearance in the motion picture. “TRAP is out now, and I couldn’t be more proud,” wrote Cudi. “Such a wonderful time with the most beautiful people. M. Night Shyamalan, thank you for your embrace, your love, and support. I told you this was a dream come true for me, and I appreciate you for giving me the chance to come take the ride.”

Russ focused his gratitude on the soundtrack placement, writing: “I’m on a song in the new M. Night Shyamalan movie 😳😳 insane.”

I’m on a song in the new M Night Shyamalan movie 😳😳 insane pic.twitter.com/4JMBBKzD8x — SANTIAGO (@russdiemon) August 2, 2024

View viewers’ reaction to their onscreen appearance below.

I was fangirling so hard watching Trap tonight my bf gave me the side eye 😂 loved seeing you on screen @KiDCuDi ! 💜 pic.twitter.com/tB9LCimKQI — 𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐫 ➖ (@jayvanegas) August 3, 2024

was not expecting @KiDCuDi in trap and fuck that was an amazing appearance😂 — Batman & Robzyn (@TwerkGawd_) August 2, 2024

Went to see Trap, My Brother @kidcudi with his role… Lmao — Donnie Blaq (Jurai Media) 📸🎙🐱 (@DonnieBlaq) August 3, 2024

Even better on rewatch. More people need to talk ab how great @KiDCuDi is in this film, had me laughing my ass off.https://t.co/uBUvsvcLQ8 — Jackson (@Jax415_) August 4, 2024