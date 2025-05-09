Russ Gets Away From It All In His Idyllic ‘Crazy’ Video

Despite its title, former Uproxx cover star Russ’ latest video, “Crazy,” captures a laid-back vibe, following the Atlanta-based rapper on an international vacation with his lady. The duo dances on a yacht, swims in a luxurious swimming pool overlooking an ocean view, and take over a romantic restaurant so they can have a table all to themselves.

In the song itself, Russ details all the things his does for his lady love, joking that he’s made her “irrational” with his reckless spending. “She don’t want me helpin’ with the bill, I say that’s admirable / She don’t leave the house unless she travel international / I done spoiled her so much, it’s my fault she’s irrational / Purses, yachts, and villas, what the f*ck is bein’ practical?”

“Crazy” is the fourth single from Russ’ upcoming album, Wild, which is due for release in June. It follows “Movin,” “April 7,” and “Pent Up In A Penthouse,” as well as the announcement of his accompanying Into The Wild tour with Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio. In a post, he explained the album’s title, writing, “The title ‘W!ld’ represents my evolved perspective on life’s inherent unpredictability and the transitional phase between resisting life’s challenges and embracing them.”

You can watch the video for Russ’ “Crazy” above.

Wild is due on 6/6 via DIEMON. You can pre-order it here.