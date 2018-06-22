Alex King

Ruston Kelly made major waves in the music scene just around this time last year with the release of his debut EP Halloween. Since then, Kelly, who is married to another sublime singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, decamped to the bustling west Texas metropolis of El Paso where he wrote and recorded a collection of 14 songs with his producer and collaborator Jarrad K for a new album set to drop on September 7 titled Dying Star. Today he’s decided to share the first offering from that project, a tender ballad titled “Jericho.”

“A lot of my music is focused on suffering, or trying to understand the human condition through the lens of suffering… which probably sounds totally depressing, but it’s actually the flipside of that,” he explained in a press release announcing the new record. “Sometimes you’ve gotta go into that darkness—you need to get lost and then figure out for yourself how to find your way back. That’s the only way we can find pure joy, and really be thankful for the life we’ve been given.”

Dying Star is set to drop on September 7 via Rounder Records. You can listen to the lead single “Jericho” above and check out the full-tracklist below.

1. “Cover My Tracks”

2. “Mockingbird”

3. “Son Of A Highway Daughter”

4. “Paratrooper’s Battle Cry”

5. “Faceplant”

6. “Blackout”

7. “Big Brown Bus”

8. “Mercury”

9. “Anchors”

10. “Just For The Record”

11. “Trying To Let Her”

12. “Jericho”

13. “Dying Star”

14. “Brightly Burst Into The Air”