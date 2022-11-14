Back in September, Tyler Perry’s latest film A Jazzman’s Blues was released. The movie, which premiered on Netflix, is a “sweeping tale of forbidden love” that also “unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South,” according to a press release. Perry wrote, directed, and produced the film which stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as the romantic couple at the center of the movie. The soundtrack for A Jazzman’s Blues features an original composition by singer Ruth B. titled “Paper Airplanes.” The record was also produced by D’Mile and Ruth B. herself and co-written by two-time Academy Award nominee and five-time Grammy winner Terence Blanchard, and now, it gets paired with a stellar new music video.

The stirring video for “Paper Airplanes” places Ruth B. in the Southern landscape that makes up most of A Jazzman’s Blues. All in all, the visual strikes as a touching dedication to love, something that pairs perfectly with the storyline of Tyler Perry’s Netflix film. Ruth B. stands tall throughout the video as she sings with sheer elegance and passion, two things that make the touching song that much better. The track itself also has a big presence in the film as it almost takes the role of a character by tying the storyline of the movie together.

In addition to Boone and Pfeiffer, A Jazzman’s Blues also stars Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young, and Ryan Eggold.

You can watch the video for “Paper Airplanes” above.

‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ is now streaming on Netflix. You can find it here.