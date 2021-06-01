iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2021

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, June 4

  • Annie Keating — Bristol County Tides (self-released)
  • Atreyu — Baptize (Spinefarm Records)
  • Biesmans — Trains, Planes & Automobiles (Watergate Records)
  • Billy F. Gibbons — West Coast Junkie (Concord Records)
  • Bizou — Tragic Lover (Moonboot Records)
  • Black River Delta — Shakin’ (Sofaburn Records)
  • Black Veil Brides — The Phantom Tomorrow (Sumerian Records)
  • Brett Young — Weekends Look A Little Different These Days (Big Machine)
  • Cavetown — Man’s Best Friend EP (Warner Records)
  • Chris Thile — Laysongs (Nonesuch)
  • Circus Rhapsody — Just Kidding (Mannequin Vanity Records)
  • Cleopatrick — Bummer (Nowhere Special Recordings)
  • Crowded House — Dreamers Are Waiting (EMI Music Australia)
  • The Cucumbers — The Desk Drawer Tapes (Life Force Records)
  • Dark0 — Eternity (YEAR0001)
  • Das Beat — Identität EP (Arbutus Records)
  • Easy Life — Life’s A Beach (Island)
  • Eric Johanson — Covered Tracks: Vol. 2 (Whiskey Bayou Records)
  • Flotsam And Jetsam — Blood In The Water (AFM Organization)
  • Fousheé — Time Machine (Trackmasters Entertainment/RCA Records)
  • Gary Louris — Jump For Joy (Thirty Tigers)
  • Ghost Twin — Love Songs for End Times (Artoffact Records)
  • Goose — Shenanigans Night Club (self-released)
  • Greentea Peng — Man Made (AMF Records)
  • Hard Nips — Master Cat (Dadstache Records)
  • J3PO — Mains (Ropeadope)
  • James — All The Colours Of You (Piccadilly Records)
  • Jána — Works EP (Majestic Casual Records)
  • Japanese Breakfast — Jubilee (Dead Oceans)
  • Kajsa Lindgren — Momentary Harmony (Recital)
  • Kevin Hays, Ben Street, And Billy Hart — All Things Are (Smoke Sessions Records)
  • Kirk McElhinney — You Are Not Your Past (Limefield)
  • Latewaves — Hell To Pay (Know Hope Records)
  • Leni Stern — Dance (Leni Stern Recordings)
  • Lil Baby and Lil Durk — Voice Of The Heroes (Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records/Alamo Records)
  • Liz Phair — Soberish (Chrysalis Records)
  • Loraine James — Reflection (Hyperdub)
  • Monograms — Floors And Ceilings EP (Papercup Music)
  • The Mumps — Rock & Roll This, Rock & Roll That: Best Case Scenario, You’ve Got Mumps (Sympathy 4 the R.I.)
  • My Name Is Ian — Fantastic Company (Bubblewrap Collective)
  • New Candys — Vyvyd (Little Cloud Records)
  • Niia — If I Should Die EP (self-released)
  • Nonô — Midnight Mimosa EP (Dice)
  • Ô Lake — Gerry (Music Inspired by The Motion Picture) (Night-Night Records)
  • Oslo Tapes — ØR (Pelagic Records)
  • Overcoats — Used To Be Scared Of The Dark EP (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Pan Daijing — Jade 玉观音 (PAN)
  • Paris Pick — Hope For The Best (Care Record)
  • Pastel Coast — Sun (Shelflife Records)
  • Paul Gilbert — Werewolves Of Portland (Mascot Label Group)
  • Peter Rosenberg — Real Late (Real Late Records)
  • PJ Sykes — Fuzz (Cherub Records)
  • Poté — A Tenuous Tale Of Her (Outlier)
  • Qlowski — Quale Futuro? (Maple Death Records)
  • Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown — Lovesick (Mello Music Group)
  • Rebecca Vasmant — With Love, From Glasgow (Rebecca’s Records)
  • Renforshort — Saint Dominique EP (Interscope Records)
  • Rhapsody Of Fire — I’ll Be Your Hero EP (AFM Records)
  • Rise Against — Nowhere Generation (Loma Vista)
  • Rostam — Changephobia (Matsor Projects)
  • Satsang — All. Right. Now. (SideOneDummy Records)
  • Skids — Songs From A Haunted Ballroom (Cleopatra)
  • Steve Kilbey And The Winged Heels — The Hall Of Counterfeits (MGM)
  • Stubborn Heart — Made Of Static (One Little Independe)
  • Talk Show Host — Mid Century Modern (Wiretap Records)
  • Tape Waves — Bright (Emotional Response)
  • Totally Slow — Casual Drag (Refresh Records)
  • Tristen — Aquatic Flowers (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
  • We Are The Union — Ordinary Life (Bad Time Records)
  • Wolf Alice — Blue Weekend (Dirty Hit)
  • Wooden Veins — In Finitude (The Vinyl Division)

Friday, June 11

  • AFI — Bodies (Rise Records)
  • Alessandro Cortini — Scuro Chiaro (Mute)
  • Azure Ray — Remedy (Flower Moon Records)
  • Beta Radio — Year Of Love (Nettwerk)
  • Brandon Jenner — Short Of Home EP (Nettwerk)
  • Butterfly Ali — Preacher’s Kid EP (The Orchard)
  • Cold Cave — Fate In Seven Lessons (Heartworm Press)
  • Danny Elfman — Big Mess (Anti-)
  • Dany Laj And The Looks — Ten Easy Pieces (Rum Bar Records)
  • Dave Koz And Cory Wong — The Golden Hour (Just Koz Entertainment)
  • Dustin O’Halloran — Silfur (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • Eden Ahbez — Dharmaland (Subliminal Sounds)
  • Elissa Mielke — Finally EP (Slashie/Mom + Pop)
  • Ethan Gold — Earth City 1: The Longing Out (Electrik Gold)
  • Evan Klar — Blissful Thinking EP (Grönland Records)
  • Folly Group — Awake And Hungry EP (So Young Records)
  • Fred Lee & The Restless — Sleepwalking In Daylight (Lövely)
  • Garbage — No Gods No Masters (Infectious Music)
  • Haus Of Fraser — Same Ol’ Dance EP (Norma Music)
  • Hyunhye Seo — Strands (Room40)
  • Islands — Islomania (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Jeb Loy Nichols — Jeb Loy (Decca Records)
  • Jessie Ware — What’s Your Pleasure? — The Platinum Pleasure Edition (PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records)
  • Jim Ward — Daggers (Dine Alone Records)
  • Julian Lage — Squint (Blue Note Records)
  • K.Flay — Inside Voices EP (BMG)
  • Karma Kids — Vibes (Legend Recordings)
  • Kaylee Elizabeth — Playing With Fire (Cool Granny)
  • KennyHoopla — Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape (Arista Records)
  • King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard — Butterfly 3000 (KGLW)
  • King Ropes — Way Out West (Big and Just Little)
  • Larry June — Orange Print (Warner Bros. Records)
  • Les Agamemnonz — Amateur (Hi-Tide Recordings)
  • Lucas Nelson & Promise Of The Real — A Few Stars Apart (Fantasy Records)
  • Mammoth WVH — Mammoth WVH (EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group)
  • Marina — Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land (Atlantic Records)
  • Maroon 5 — Jordi (Interscope Records)
  • Merci — Subtle Fiction I EP (Rise Records)
  • Migos — Culture III (Quality Control)
  • Mike Block And Sandeep Das — Where The Soul Never Dies (Bright Shiny Things)
  • Mind Maintenance — Mind Maintenance (Drag City)
  • Mirabai Ceiba — The Quiet Hour (Terrorbird)
  • Mr. Bungle — The Night They Came Home (Ipecac)
  • The Oak Ridge Boys — Front Porch Singin’ (MCA)
  • Olivia O’Brien — Episodes — Part 1 EP (Island Records)
  • Phosphorescent — The BBC Sessions EP (Dead Oceans)
  • Polo G — Hall Of Fame (Columbia)
  • Pronoun — OMG I Made It (Wax Bodega and Sleep Well)
  • Quivers — Golden Doubt (Turntable Kitchen)
  • Rachel Baiman — Cycles (Signature Sounds)
  • Rarelyalways — Manic EP (Innovative Leisure)
  • Red Ribbon — Planet X (Danger Collective Records)
  • The Routes — Instrumentals II (Groovie Records)
  • Ruth B. — Moments In Between (Downtown Records)
  • Sammy Sadler — 1989 (Evergreen Records)
  • The Scientists — Negativity (In the Red Records)
  • ShitKid — Sort Stjerne! (Pnkslm Recordings)
  • Slayyyter — Troubled Paradise (Fader Label)
  • Sleater-Kinney — Path Of Wellness (Mom+Pop)
  • Smoothboi Ezra — Stuck EP (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Social Haul — Social Haul (FatCat Records)
  • Stephan Micus — Winter’s End (ECM)
  • T. Griffin — The Proposal (Constellation Records)
  • Todd Cochran — Then And Again, Here And Now (Sunnyside)
  • Tone Stith — FWM EP (RCA Records)
  • Torgny — Together EP (Telemachus Records)
  • Wristmeetrazor — Replica Of A Strange Love (Prosthetic Records)

gvia Friday, June 18

  • Ambar Lucid — Get Lost In The Music EP (300 Entertainment)
  • Amy Helm — What The Flood Leaves Behind (Renew Records/BMG)
  • Andrew Hung — Devastations (Lex Records)
  • Angelique Kidjo — Mother Nature (Universal Music Group)
  • Authority Zero — Ollie Ollie Oxen Free (Mutant Rock)
  • Benjamin Francis Leftwich — To Carry A Whale (Dirty Hit)
  • Berwyn — Tape 2 / Fomalhaut (Columbia Records)
  • Bossk — Migration (Deathwish)
  • Boyband — Never Knows Best (Dirty Hit)
  • Briars Of North America — Supermoon (Brassland)
  • The Catenary Wires — Birling Gap (Skep Wax Records)
  • Cher Strauberry — Chering Is Caring (Mri Associated)
  • Cola Boyy — Prosthetic Boombox (Record Makers/MGMT Records)
  • Colin Macleod — Hold Fast (Silva Screen Records)
  • Country Westerns — Country Westerns EP (Fat Possum Records)
  • Covey — Class Of Cardinal Sin (Rise Records)
  • Crobot — Rat Child EP (Mascot Records)
  • Deap Vally — American Cockroach EP (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Dereck Higgins — Future Still (Discrepancy Records)
  • Devin Shaffer — In My Dreams I’m There (American Dreams Records)
  • De’wayne — Stains (Hopeless Records)
  • Dream Racer — Gloomy Eyes EP (Cargo Records)
  • Dylan LeBlanc — Pastimes EP (ATO Records)
  • Evolfo — Site Out Of Mind (Royal Potato Family)
  • Francis Lung — Miracle (Memphis Industries)
  • Gary Kemp — INSOLO (Columbia)
  • Good Morning TV — Small Talk (Geographie Records)
  • Half Moon Run — Inwards & Onwards EP (Glassnote)
  • Hannah Georgas — Versions EP (Hidden Pony)
  • Hemi Hemingway — The Lonely Hunter EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Jad Fair & Kramer — The History Of Crying, Revisited (Shimmy-Disc)
  • Jake Miller — Silver Lining II (Empire)
  • Kings Of Convenience — Peace Or Love (EMI)
  • Lady Gaga — Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary (Interscope)
  • Lost In Society — Stay Jaded EP (Wiretap Records)
  • The Lounge Society — Silk For The Starving EP (Speedy Wunderground)
  • Matt Bachman — Dream Logic (Orindal Records)
  • Morgarten — Cry Of The Lost (Inner Wound Recordings)
  • Mountain Movers — World What World (Trouble In Mind)
  • Mykki Blanco — Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep (Transgressive)
  • Natalie Gelman — Moth To The Flame (Blue Elan Records)
  • NJOMZA — Limbo EP (Since the 80s)
  • Oh! The Horror — 1692 (Majik Ninja)
  • Paula Fuga — Rain On Sunday (Downtown Records)
  • Rejjie Snow — Relax (BMG)
  • Rocket Report — Overmorrow (The Peoples Electric)
  • Scalping — Flood EP (Houndstooth)
  • Social Disorder — Love 2 Be Hated (Afm Records)
  • Steve Cole — Smoke And Mirrors (Mack Avenue Records)
  • Stevie Weinstein-Foner — Wondering (Wild Kindness)
  • Superlove — …But For The Moment EP (Rude Records)
  • Ten City — Judgement (Ultra Records)
  • Tigercub — As Blue As Indigo (Blame Records)
  • The Tremolo Beer Gut — You Can’t Handle… (Crunchy Frog)
  • The Wind-Ups — Try Not To Think (Mt.St.Mtn)
  • Yagow — The Mess (Crazysane Records)

Friday, June 25

  • Alex McArtor — Welcome To The Wasteland EP (Bigmac Records)
  • Amaro Freitas — Sankofa (Far Out Recordings)
  • Anne Freeman — Keep It Close (Muscle Beach Records)
  • Arrested Youth — Nonfiction (Lowly/Big Noise)
  • Ashlynn Malia — Rather Be Alone EP (Jullian Records/The Orchard)
  • Bill Evans — On A Friday Evening (Craft Recordings)
  • Buckcherry — Hellbound (Round Hill Records)
  • Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion — Let The Soil Play Its Simple Part (Schoolkids Records)
  • Cat & Calmell — Life Of Mine EP (EMI)
  • Cautious Clay — Deadpan Love (The Orchard)
  • Cedric Burnside — I Be Trying (Single Lock)
  • The CEO — Redemption (Rat Pak Records)
  • Coma Culture — Camouflage (Repost Network)
  • The Creature Comfort — Everything Is Hidden (Missing Door/AWAL)
  • Dave Keuning — A Mild Case Of Everything (Pretty Faithful Records)
  • Devora — Outlaw EP (Tiger Tone)
  • Drug Church — Tawny EP (Pure Noise Records)
  • Drug Store Romeos — The World Within Our Bedrooms (Fiction)
  • Eli & Fur — Found In The Wild (Anjunadeep)
  • Eli Keszler — Icons (LuckyMe)
  • Ellis — Nothing Is Sacred Anymore EP (Fat Possum)
  • Ellis Mano Band — Ambedo (Jazzhaus)
  • Emily Wolfe — Outlier (Crows Feet Records)
  • Eve 6 — Grim Value EP (Velocity Records)
  • Evidence — Unlearning Vol. 1 (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
  • Fargo — Strangers D’Amour (gvia Fargo — Strangers D’Amour ()
  • Faye Webster — I Know I’m Funny Haha (Secretly Canadian)
  • Fehler Kuti — Professional People (Alien Transistor)
  • Free Throw — Piecing It Together (Triple Crown Records)
  • Future Prawn — A Day At Promenade (La Pochette Surprise)
  • Gabe Dixon — Lay It On Me (Rolling Ball Records)
  • Gaspard Augé — Escapades (Ed Banger Records)
  • GoldenOak — Room To Grow (self-released)
  • Goo Goo Dolls — Rarities (Warner Records)
  • Gorgon City — Olympia (Astralwerks)
  • The Grid / Fripp — Leviathan (Panegryic)
  • Hiatus Kaiyote — Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder Records)
  • Hiss Golden Messenger — Quietly Blowing It (Merge)
  • Hurry — Fake Ideas (Lame-O Records)
  • Hypnotic Brass Ensemble — This Is A Mindfulness Drill (Jagjaguwar)
  • Imur — My Molecules (Epic Records)
  • Island — Yesterday Park (Frenchkiss Records)
  • Janette King — What We Lost (Hot Tramp)
  • Jesse Marchant — Antelope Running (AntiFragile)
  • John Carroll Kirby — Septet (Stones Throw Records)
  • John Grant — Boy From Michigan (Partisan)
  • Joywave — Every Window Is A Mirror EP (Cultco Music)
  • JP Saxe — Dangerous Levels Of Introspection (Arista Records)
  • Julien Baker — Home Video (Matador Records)
  • Justine Skye — Space & Time (Nynetineth)
  • Kojaque — Town’s Dead (Soft Boy Records)
  • L’Rain — Fatigue (Mexican Summer)
  • Lightning Bug — A Color Of The Sky (Fat Possum)
  • LoneLady — Former Things (Warp Records)
  • Maple Glider — To Enjoy Is The Only Thing (Partisan Records)
  • The Marías — Cinema (Atlantic Records)
  • Massage — Still Life (Mt.St.Mtn.)
  • May Rio — Easy Bammer (Dots Per Inch Music)
  • Michael Cormier — More Light!! (Dear Life Records)
  • Michael League– So Many Me (GroundUP Music)
  • Modest Mouse — The Golden Casket (Epic)
  • Mother Mother — Inside (Mother Mother Music)
  • The Mountain Goats — Dark In Here (Merge Records)
  • Mt. Misery — Once Home, No Longer (Prefect Records)
  • The Murlocs — Bittersweet Dreams (ATO)
  • Nathan Germick — Goldenboy (self-released)
  • Odd Circus — Arch Nova EP (Good Idea Music)
  • Perila — How Much Time It Is Between You And Me? (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Picture This — Life In Colour (Island Records)
  • Pom Pom Squad — Death Of A Cheerleader (City Slang)
  • Robbing Millions — Holidays Inside (MGMT Records/[PIAS])
  • Roger Chapman — Life In The Pond (RUF)
  • Rose City Band — Earth Trip (Thrill Jockey)
  • Saint Motel — The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Elektra)
  • Saint Sister — Where I Should End (FUGA)
  • Sasu Ripatti — Fun Is Not A Straight Line (Vladislav Delay)
  • Spelling — The Turning Wheel (Sacred Bones)
  • Split Single — Amplificado (Inside Outside Records)
  • Squirrel Flower — Planet (i) (Polyvinyl Records)
  • Summer Salt — Sequoia Moon (Cherry Lime Records)
  • Tim O’Brien — He Walked On (Howdy Skies)
  • Tom Odell — Monsters (RCA Records)
  • UB40 — Bigga Baggariddim (SoNo Recording Group)
  • Vincent Neil Emerson — Vincent Neil Emerson (La Honda Records)
  • Wild Pink — 3 Songs EP (Royal Mountain Records)
  • William Fitzsimmons — Ready The Astronaut (Nettwerk)
  • Zoee — Flaw Flower (Plz Make It Ruins)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Albums Of 2021 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of May 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
Japanese Breakfast Explains How She Made 2021’s Best Indie Album
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×