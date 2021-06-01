Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in June. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, June 4
- Annie Keating — Bristol County Tides (self-released)
- Atreyu — Baptize (Spinefarm Records)
- Biesmans — Trains, Planes & Automobiles (Watergate Records)
- Billy F. Gibbons — West Coast Junkie (Concord Records)
- Bizou — Tragic Lover (Moonboot Records)
- Black River Delta — Shakin’ (Sofaburn Records)
- Black Veil Brides — The Phantom Tomorrow (Sumerian Records)
- Brett Young — Weekends Look A Little Different These Days (Big Machine)
- Cavetown — Man’s Best Friend EP (Warner Records)
- Chris Thile — Laysongs (Nonesuch)
- Circus Rhapsody — Just Kidding (Mannequin Vanity Records)
- Cleopatrick — Bummer (Nowhere Special Recordings)
- Crowded House — Dreamers Are Waiting (EMI Music Australia)
- The Cucumbers — The Desk Drawer Tapes (Life Force Records)
- Dark0 — Eternity (YEAR0001)
- Das Beat — Identität EP (Arbutus Records)
- Easy Life — Life’s A Beach (Island)
- Eric Johanson — Covered Tracks: Vol. 2 (Whiskey Bayou Records)
- Flotsam And Jetsam — Blood In The Water (AFM Organization)
- Fousheé — Time Machine (Trackmasters Entertainment/RCA Records)
- Gary Louris — Jump For Joy (Thirty Tigers)
- Ghost Twin — Love Songs for End Times (Artoffact Records)
- Goose — Shenanigans Night Club (self-released)
- Greentea Peng — Man Made (AMF Records)
- Hard Nips — Master Cat (Dadstache Records)
- J3PO — Mains (Ropeadope)
- James — All The Colours Of You (Piccadilly Records)
- Jána — Works EP (Majestic Casual Records)
- Japanese Breakfast — Jubilee (Dead Oceans)
- Kajsa Lindgren — Momentary Harmony (Recital)
- Kevin Hays, Ben Street, And Billy Hart — All Things Are (Smoke Sessions Records)
- Kirk McElhinney — You Are Not Your Past (Limefield)
- Latewaves — Hell To Pay (Know Hope Records)
- Leni Stern — Dance (Leni Stern Recordings)
- Lil Baby and Lil Durk — Voice Of The Heroes (Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records/Alamo Records)
- Liz Phair — Soberish (Chrysalis Records)
- Loraine James — Reflection (Hyperdub)
- Monograms — Floors And Ceilings EP (Papercup Music)
- The Mumps — Rock & Roll This, Rock & Roll That: Best Case Scenario, You’ve Got Mumps (Sympathy 4 the R.I.)
- My Name Is Ian — Fantastic Company (Bubblewrap Collective)
- New Candys — Vyvyd (Little Cloud Records)
- Niia — If I Should Die EP (self-released)
- Nonô — Midnight Mimosa EP (Dice)
- Ô Lake — Gerry (Music Inspired by The Motion Picture) (Night-Night Records)
- Oslo Tapes — ØR (Pelagic Records)
- Overcoats — Used To Be Scared Of The Dark EP (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Pan Daijing — Jade 玉观音 (PAN)
- Paris Pick — Hope For The Best (Care Record)
- Pastel Coast — Sun (Shelflife Records)
- Paul Gilbert — Werewolves Of Portland (Mascot Label Group)
- Peter Rosenberg — Real Late (Real Late Records)
- PJ Sykes — Fuzz (Cherub Records)
- Poté — A Tenuous Tale Of Her (Outlier)
- Qlowski — Quale Futuro? (Maple Death Records)
- Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown — Lovesick (Mello Music Group)
- Rebecca Vasmant — With Love, From Glasgow (Rebecca’s Records)
- Renforshort — Saint Dominique EP (Interscope Records)
- Rhapsody Of Fire — I’ll Be Your Hero EP (AFM Records)
- Rise Against — Nowhere Generation (Loma Vista)
- Rostam — Changephobia (Matsor Projects)
- Satsang — All. Right. Now. (SideOneDummy Records)
- Skids — Songs From A Haunted Ballroom (Cleopatra)
- Steve Kilbey And The Winged Heels — The Hall Of Counterfeits (MGM)
- Stubborn Heart — Made Of Static (One Little Independe)
- Talk Show Host — Mid Century Modern (Wiretap Records)
- Tape Waves — Bright (Emotional Response)
- Totally Slow — Casual Drag (Refresh Records)
- Tristen — Aquatic Flowers (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
- We Are The Union — Ordinary Life (Bad Time Records)
- Wolf Alice — Blue Weekend (Dirty Hit)
- Wooden Veins — In Finitude (The Vinyl Division)
Friday, June 11
- AFI — Bodies (Rise Records)
- Alessandro Cortini — Scuro Chiaro (Mute)
- Azure Ray — Remedy (Flower Moon Records)
- Beta Radio — Year Of Love (Nettwerk)
- Brandon Jenner — Short Of Home EP (Nettwerk)
- Butterfly Ali — Preacher’s Kid EP (The Orchard)
- Cold Cave — Fate In Seven Lessons (Heartworm Press)
- Danny Elfman — Big Mess (Anti-)
- Dany Laj And The Looks — Ten Easy Pieces (Rum Bar Records)
- Dave Koz And Cory Wong — The Golden Hour (Just Koz Entertainment)
- Dustin O’Halloran — Silfur (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Eden Ahbez — Dharmaland (Subliminal Sounds)
- Elissa Mielke — Finally EP (Slashie/Mom + Pop)
- Ethan Gold — Earth City 1: The Longing Out (Electrik Gold)
- Evan Klar — Blissful Thinking EP (Grönland Records)
- Folly Group — Awake And Hungry EP (So Young Records)
- Fred Lee & The Restless — Sleepwalking In Daylight (Lövely)
- Garbage — No Gods No Masters (Infectious Music)
- Haus Of Fraser — Same Ol’ Dance EP (Norma Music)
- Hyunhye Seo — Strands (Room40)
- Islands — Islomania (Royal Mountain Records)
- Jeb Loy Nichols — Jeb Loy (Decca Records)
- Jessie Ware — What’s Your Pleasure? — The Platinum Pleasure Edition (PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records)
- Jim Ward — Daggers (Dine Alone Records)
- Julian Lage — Squint (Blue Note Records)
- K.Flay — Inside Voices EP (BMG)
- Karma Kids — Vibes (Legend Recordings)
- Kaylee Elizabeth — Playing With Fire (Cool Granny)
- KennyHoopla — Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape (Arista Records)
- King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard — Butterfly 3000 (KGLW)
- King Ropes — Way Out West (Big and Just Little)
- Larry June — Orange Print (Warner Bros. Records)
- Les Agamemnonz — Amateur (Hi-Tide Recordings)
- Lucas Nelson & Promise Of The Real — A Few Stars Apart (Fantasy Records)
- Mammoth WVH — Mammoth WVH (EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group)
- Marina — Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land (Atlantic Records)
- Maroon 5 — Jordi (Interscope Records)
- Merci — Subtle Fiction I EP (Rise Records)
- Migos — Culture III (Quality Control)
- Mike Block And Sandeep Das — Where The Soul Never Dies (Bright Shiny Things)
- Mind Maintenance — Mind Maintenance (Drag City)
- Mirabai Ceiba — The Quiet Hour (Terrorbird)
- Mr. Bungle — The Night They Came Home (Ipecac)
- The Oak Ridge Boys — Front Porch Singin’ (MCA)
- Olivia O’Brien — Episodes — Part 1 EP (Island Records)
- Phosphorescent — The BBC Sessions EP (Dead Oceans)
- Polo G — Hall Of Fame (Columbia)
- Pronoun — OMG I Made It (Wax Bodega and Sleep Well)
- Quivers — Golden Doubt (Turntable Kitchen)
- Rachel Baiman — Cycles (Signature Sounds)
- Rarelyalways — Manic EP (Innovative Leisure)
- Red Ribbon — Planet X (Danger Collective Records)
- The Routes — Instrumentals II (Groovie Records)
- Ruth B. — Moments In Between (Downtown Records)
- Sammy Sadler — 1989 (Evergreen Records)
- The Scientists — Negativity (In the Red Records)
- ShitKid — Sort Stjerne! (Pnkslm Recordings)
- Slayyyter — Troubled Paradise (Fader Label)
- Sleater-Kinney — Path Of Wellness (Mom+Pop)
- Smoothboi Ezra — Stuck EP (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Social Haul — Social Haul (FatCat Records)
- Stephan Micus — Winter’s End (ECM)
- T. Griffin — The Proposal (Constellation Records)
- Todd Cochran — Then And Again, Here And Now (Sunnyside)
- Tone Stith — FWM EP (RCA Records)
- Torgny — Together EP (Telemachus Records)
- Wristmeetrazor — Replica Of A Strange Love (Prosthetic Records)
Friday, June 18
- Ambar Lucid — Get Lost In The Music EP (300 Entertainment)
- Amy Helm — What The Flood Leaves Behind (Renew Records/BMG)
- Andrew Hung — Devastations (Lex Records)
- Angelique Kidjo — Mother Nature (Universal Music Group)
- Authority Zero — Ollie Ollie Oxen Free (Mutant Rock)
- Benjamin Francis Leftwich — To Carry A Whale (Dirty Hit)
- Berwyn — Tape 2 / Fomalhaut (Columbia Records)
- Bossk — Migration (Deathwish)
- Boyband — Never Knows Best (Dirty Hit)
- Briars Of North America — Supermoon (Brassland)
- The Catenary Wires — Birling Gap (Skep Wax Records)
- Cher Strauberry — Chering Is Caring (Mri Associated)
- Cola Boyy — Prosthetic Boombox (Record Makers/MGMT Records)
- Colin Macleod — Hold Fast (Silva Screen Records)
- Country Westerns — Country Westerns EP (Fat Possum Records)
- Covey — Class Of Cardinal Sin (Rise Records)
- Crobot — Rat Child EP (Mascot Records)
- Deap Vally — American Cockroach EP (Cooking Vinyl)
- Dereck Higgins — Future Still (Discrepancy Records)
- Devin Shaffer — In My Dreams I’m There (American Dreams Records)
- De’wayne — Stains (Hopeless Records)
- Dream Racer — Gloomy Eyes EP (Cargo Records)
- Dylan LeBlanc — Pastimes EP (ATO Records)
- Evolfo — Site Out Of Mind (Royal Potato Family)
- Francis Lung — Miracle (Memphis Industries)
- Gary Kemp — INSOLO (Columbia)
- Good Morning TV — Small Talk (Geographie Records)
- Half Moon Run — Inwards & Onwards EP (Glassnote)
- Hannah Georgas — Versions EP (Hidden Pony)
- Hemi Hemingway — The Lonely Hunter EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Jad Fair & Kramer — The History Of Crying, Revisited (Shimmy-Disc)
- Jake Miller — Silver Lining II (Empire)
- Kings Of Convenience — Peace Or Love (EMI)
- Lady Gaga — Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary (Interscope)
- Lost In Society — Stay Jaded EP (Wiretap Records)
- The Lounge Society — Silk For The Starving EP (Speedy Wunderground)
- Matt Bachman — Dream Logic (Orindal Records)
- Morgarten — Cry Of The Lost (Inner Wound Recordings)
- Mountain Movers — World What World (Trouble In Mind)
- Mykki Blanco — Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep (Transgressive)
- Natalie Gelman — Moth To The Flame (Blue Elan Records)
- NJOMZA — Limbo EP (Since the 80s)
- Oh! The Horror — 1692 (Majik Ninja)
- Paula Fuga — Rain On Sunday (Downtown Records)
- Rejjie Snow — Relax (BMG)
- Rocket Report — Overmorrow (The Peoples Electric)
- Scalping — Flood EP (Houndstooth)
- Social Disorder — Love 2 Be Hated (Afm Records)
- Steve Cole — Smoke And Mirrors (Mack Avenue Records)
- Stevie Weinstein-Foner — Wondering (Wild Kindness)
- Superlove — …But For The Moment EP (Rude Records)
- Ten City — Judgement (Ultra Records)
- Tigercub — As Blue As Indigo (Blame Records)
- The Tremolo Beer Gut — You Can’t Handle… (Crunchy Frog)
- The Wind-Ups — Try Not To Think (Mt.St.Mtn)
- Yagow — The Mess (Crazysane Records)
Friday, June 25
- Alex McArtor — Welcome To The Wasteland EP (Bigmac Records)
- Amaro Freitas — Sankofa (Far Out Recordings)
- Anne Freeman — Keep It Close (Muscle Beach Records)
- Arrested Youth — Nonfiction (Lowly/Big Noise)
- Ashlynn Malia — Rather Be Alone EP (Jullian Records/The Orchard)
- Bill Evans — On A Friday Evening (Craft Recordings)
- Buckcherry — Hellbound (Round Hill Records)
- Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion — Let The Soil Play Its Simple Part (Schoolkids Records)
- Cat & Calmell — Life Of Mine EP (EMI)
- Cautious Clay — Deadpan Love (The Orchard)
- Cedric Burnside — I Be Trying (Single Lock)
- The CEO — Redemption (Rat Pak Records)
- Coma Culture — Camouflage (Repost Network)
- The Creature Comfort — Everything Is Hidden (Missing Door/AWAL)
- Dave Keuning — A Mild Case Of Everything (Pretty Faithful Records)
- Devora — Outlaw EP (Tiger Tone)
- Drug Church — Tawny EP (Pure Noise Records)
- Drug Store Romeos — The World Within Our Bedrooms (Fiction)
- Eli & Fur — Found In The Wild (Anjunadeep)
- Eli Keszler — Icons (LuckyMe)
- Ellis — Nothing Is Sacred Anymore EP (Fat Possum)
- Ellis Mano Band — Ambedo (Jazzhaus)
- Emily Wolfe — Outlier (Crows Feet Records)
- Eve 6 — Grim Value EP (Velocity Records)
- Evidence — Unlearning Vol. 1 (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
- Fargo — Strangers D'Amour ()
- Faye Webster — I Know I’m Funny Haha (Secretly Canadian)
- Fehler Kuti — Professional People (Alien Transistor)
- Free Throw — Piecing It Together (Triple Crown Records)
- Future Prawn — A Day At Promenade (La Pochette Surprise)
- Gabe Dixon — Lay It On Me (Rolling Ball Records)
- Gaspard Augé — Escapades (Ed Banger Records)
- GoldenOak — Room To Grow (self-released)
- Goo Goo Dolls — Rarities (Warner Records)
- Gorgon City — Olympia (Astralwerks)
- The Grid / Fripp — Leviathan (Panegryic)
- Hiatus Kaiyote — Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder Records)
- Hiss Golden Messenger — Quietly Blowing It (Merge)
- Hurry — Fake Ideas (Lame-O Records)
- Hypnotic Brass Ensemble — This Is A Mindfulness Drill (Jagjaguwar)
- Imur — My Molecules (Epic Records)
- Island — Yesterday Park (Frenchkiss Records)
- Janette King — What We Lost (Hot Tramp)
- Jesse Marchant — Antelope Running (AntiFragile)
- John Carroll Kirby — Septet (Stones Throw Records)
- John Grant — Boy From Michigan (Partisan)
- Joywave — Every Window Is A Mirror EP (Cultco Music)
- JP Saxe — Dangerous Levels Of Introspection (Arista Records)
- Julien Baker — Home Video (Matador Records)
- Justine Skye — Space & Time (Nynetineth)
- Kojaque — Town’s Dead (Soft Boy Records)
- L’Rain — Fatigue (Mexican Summer)
- Lightning Bug — A Color Of The Sky (Fat Possum)
- LoneLady — Former Things (Warp Records)
- Maple Glider — To Enjoy Is The Only Thing (Partisan Records)
- The Marías — Cinema (Atlantic Records)
- Massage — Still Life (Mt.St.Mtn.)
- May Rio — Easy Bammer (Dots Per Inch Music)
- Michael Cormier — More Light!! (Dear Life Records)
- Michael League– So Many Me (GroundUP Music)
- Modest Mouse — The Golden Casket (Epic)
- Mother Mother — Inside (Mother Mother Music)
- The Mountain Goats — Dark In Here (Merge Records)
- Mt. Misery — Once Home, No Longer (Prefect Records)
- The Murlocs — Bittersweet Dreams (ATO)
- Nathan Germick — Goldenboy (self-released)
- Odd Circus — Arch Nova EP (Good Idea Music)
- Perila — How Much Time It Is Between You And Me? (Smalltown Supersound)
- Picture This — Life In Colour (Island Records)
- Pom Pom Squad — Death Of A Cheerleader (City Slang)
- Robbing Millions — Holidays Inside (MGMT Records/[PIAS])
- Roger Chapman — Life In The Pond (RUF)
- Rose City Band — Earth Trip (Thrill Jockey)
- Saint Motel — The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Elektra)
- Saint Sister — Where I Should End (FUGA)
- Sasu Ripatti — Fun Is Not A Straight Line (Vladislav Delay)
- Spelling — The Turning Wheel (Sacred Bones)
- Split Single — Amplificado (Inside Outside Records)
- Squirrel Flower — Planet (i) (Polyvinyl Records)
- Summer Salt — Sequoia Moon (Cherry Lime Records)
- Tim O’Brien — He Walked On (Howdy Skies)
- Tom Odell — Monsters (RCA Records)
- UB40 — Bigga Baggariddim (SoNo Recording Group)
- Vincent Neil Emerson — Vincent Neil Emerson (La Honda Records)
- Wild Pink — 3 Songs EP (Royal Mountain Records)
- William Fitzsimmons — Ready The Astronaut (Nettwerk)
- Zoee — Flaw Flower (Plz Make It Ruins)
